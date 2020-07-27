Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Leeds United

‘Sounds a good idea’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to potential player departure

Published

9 mins ago

on

According to The Sun on Sunday (26/07, page 63), Leeds United are considering letting Robbie Gotts join Huddersfield Town on loan this summer.

Leeds are preparing to embark on life back in the Premier League following a 16-year absence, meaning that first-team opportunities may become limited for the club’s younger players.

The likes of Gotts, Pascal Struijk and Jamie Shackleton were named on the bench on multiple occasions this season, but Bielsa will need to strengthen his squad this summer ahead of a return to the top-flight.

The ultimate Leeds United end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14?

1 of 14

Who did Leeds' highest home attendance of the season come against?

Gotts has made only two appearances for Leeds this season, coming in the FA Cup against Arsenal and in the defeat to Cardiff City in the Championship, coming off the bench in the latter.

Bielsa has previously admitted that he feels “guilty” about Gotts’ lack of game time for Leeds’ first-team, and the young midfielder could be set to leave the Whites on loan this summer.

The Sun on Sunday claims that Leeds are considering letting Gotts leave Elland Road this summer, ahead of a potential loan switch to Huddersfield Town.

Huddersfield are now managed by Carlos Corberan, who recently left his role as Leeds’ Under-23 manager and first-team coach to take charge at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Inevitably, the connection between Corberan and Leeds’ younger players could result in a number of loan moves in the future.

Here, we take a look at what Leeds fans have had to say on Gotts potentially leaving on loan this summer…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Sounds a good idea’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to potential player departure

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: