‘Sounds a good idea’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to potential player departure

According to The Sun on Sunday (26/07, page 63), Leeds United are considering letting Robbie Gotts join Huddersfield Town on loan this summer.

Leeds are preparing to embark on life back in the Premier League following a 16-year absence, meaning that first-team opportunities may become limited for the club’s younger players.

The likes of Gotts, Pascal Struijk and Jamie Shackleton were named on the bench on multiple occasions this season, but Bielsa will need to strengthen his squad this summer ahead of a return to the top-flight.

The ultimate Leeds United end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14?

1 of 14 Who did Leeds' highest home attendance of the season come against? West Brom Huddersfield Town Reading Brentford

Gotts has made only two appearances for Leeds this season, coming in the FA Cup against Arsenal and in the defeat to Cardiff City in the Championship, coming off the bench in the latter.

Bielsa has previously admitted that he feels “guilty” about Gotts’ lack of game time for Leeds’ first-team, and the young midfielder could be set to leave the Whites on loan this summer.

The Sun on Sunday claims that Leeds are considering letting Gotts leave Elland Road this summer, ahead of a potential loan switch to Huddersfield Town.

Huddersfield are now managed by Carlos Corberan, who recently left his role as Leeds’ Under-23 manager and first-team coach to take charge at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Inevitably, the connection between Corberan and Leeds’ younger players could result in a number of loan moves in the future.

Here, we take a look at what Leeds fans have had to say on Gotts potentially leaving on loan this summer…

Apparently Robbie Gotts is being eyed up by Huddersfield for a loan to buy agreement. No surprise there, CC was always going to want some of his old lads. I could see Edmondson, McCalmont or Bogusz getting a move to the John Smith's too #lufc #htfc #gotts — James Mit(C)hell🏆 (@_jamesamitch) July 26, 2020

Can’t see us selling them maybe loaning them. Although Gotts has fallen behind pascal in the pecking order it seems but can’t see any of the others you mentioned being sold. #lufc — Lufc1982 (@Lufc19821) July 26, 2020

These won’t be loan to buy. Loans yes but all identified as future first team squad players — Kristian Shallcross 💙💛 (@KristShallcross) July 26, 2020

Probably be good to send a couple on loan there. Competitive league as we know. Gotts needs the game time. — Dan Prowse (@Prowsey_14) July 26, 2020

Sounds a good idea 👍 — Wolds White (@woldswhite) July 26, 2020

It does yes now Corbearan is in charge their, I can see a few players going on loan to Huddersfield to be honest. — Connor Mahoney! LUFC (C) 🏆 (@ConnorMOT92) July 26, 2020

Great sending Gotts out on loan top talent 👏👏 https://t.co/jhXfGaR75U — Benny 🏆💙💛🏆 (@BennyTaylsLUFC) July 26, 2020

So that's both Bogusz and Gotts likely to go on loan next season, doubt they'll be the only ones too, I think that's the right move for them #lufc — Ryan (@RPlufc93) July 26, 2020