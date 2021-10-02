Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Sounding delusional’, ‘Needs to start delivering’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans slam key figure after latest setback

Published

4 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday failed to build on their impressive midweek win at Wigan as they were beaten at home by Oxford this afternoon.

Darren Moore’s men had enjoyed a positive start to the season, however they have struggled a lot in recent weeks, and the issues the team have had were on show again at Hillsborough.

After falling behind to a Cameron Brannagan effort, Callum Paterson brought Wednesday back on level terms, but James Henry would condemn the Owls to defeat as he struck in stoppage time.

Obviously, it was sickening for Wednesday to lose in that fashion, with fans starting to ask questions of the boss as a result.

Even though the Yorkshire outfit are only four points away from the play-off places, the fans are worried at trends that are emerging from Moore’s side.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the former Doncaster boss from Twitter…


