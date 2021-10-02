‘Sounding delusional’, ‘Needs to start delivering’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans slam key figure after latest setback

Sheffield Wednesday failed to build on their impressive midweek win at Wigan as they were beaten at home by Oxford this afternoon.

Darren Moore’s men had enjoyed a positive start to the season, however they have struggled a lot in recent weeks, and the issues the team have had were on show again at Hillsborough.

After falling behind to a Cameron Brannagan effort, Callum Paterson brought Wednesday back on level terms, but James Henry would condemn the Owls to defeat as he struck in stoppage time.

Do you remember which player scored Sheffield Wednesday’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 14 The first goal in the 06/07 season came in the third game, a 1-1 draw with Burnley. Who struck for the Owls? Chris Brunt Steven MacLean Sean McAllister Marcus Tudgay

Obviously, it was sickening for Wednesday to lose in that fashion, with fans starting to ask questions of the boss as a result.

Even though the Yorkshire outfit are only four points away from the play-off places, the fans are worried at trends that are emerging from Moore’s side.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the former Doncaster boss from Twitter…

I think Moore’s recruitment was excellent but he needs to start delivering consistent results , it really is that simple #swfc — mickybee (@Mickb61) October 2, 2021

Now get Moore out….and can he take Dunkley, Bannan, Johnson, and the rest of the elders/undroppables with him. #swfc — Jack (@jkilby90) October 2, 2021

If I hear Darren Moore in his post match interview say the word “building” I’ll lose the plot #swfc — Mark (@baowl) October 2, 2021

4-5-1 at home to Oxford with Bannan right wing. Loving that Moore. Bannan right wing up there with FF at left back!!!!! In the manager we trust lol #swfc — RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) October 2, 2021

#swfc Darren Moore is sounding delusional in his press interview, no longer can you believe this isn’t how he addresses his players. No responsibility which almost ensures no improvement — e (@fleabagscrown) October 2, 2021

Fed up at seeing rubbish football at Wednesday. Losing confidence in Moore and fast! #swfc — Tyler Savage (@tsav1867) October 2, 2021

#swfc Moore might not have seen it coming but 99 per cent of the Wednesday fans did. — Wat Evernext (@wat_evernext) October 2, 2021