Souare and Leko start: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face Cheltenham Town on Saturday

Charlton Athletic welcome Cheltenham Town to The Valley in pursuit of back to back home wins on Saturday.

There are plenty of selection dilemmas for Nigel Adkins to consider after a busy final week of the transfer window in SE7. The former Southampton manager is likely to stick with the 4-2-2-2 system the side deployed in their 2-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra last time out in the league before the international break.

Ben Purrington, Alex Gilbey and Jake Forster-Caskey remain injury absentees and Conor Washington is likely to drop to the bench after his integral involvement for Northern Ireland in the last fortnight.

We are predicting three changes from the Addicks’ last league outing, with Sam Lavelle, Pape Souare and Jonathan Leko coming into the side for their debuts (Leko’s second for Charlton) in the place of Ryan Inniss, Chris Gunter and Washington.

Inniss’ exemption would probably be the biggest surprise out of those three changes however the centre back was taken off after 63 minutes against Crewe and replaced by Deji Elerewe. Lavelle has played a lot more football in the last few seasons than Inniss which suggests he would be a more reliable option to partner Akin Famewo for Nigel Adkins moving forward.