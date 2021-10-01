Sotiriou starts: The predicted Leyton Orient XI to face Port Vale tomorrow

Leyton Orient currently occupy second place in the League Two table, accumulating 16 points from their opening nine games.

Kenny Jackett’s side, who played out a goalless draw at home to Mansfield Town last weekend, will be hopeful of returning to winning ways when they travel to Port Vale tomorrow afternoon.

The Staffordshire-based club are a confident outfit at the moment, winning four of their last five games to push them into fourth place.

However, The O’s have performed well against some of the division’s promotion-hopefuls this season and it will be no surprise to see Orient putting in another strong display against Port Vale.

12 of these 25 Leyton Orient facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 The club was founded in 1882 Real Fake

Orient saw lots of the ball against Mansfield last weekend, recording 16 shots, but they were unable to carve out too many clear-cut chances to turn the point into three.

Therefore, a slight formational change might be made from Jackett, however, it will be no shock to see the majority of personnel staying the same…

Lawrence Vigouroux is an excellent goalkeeper at League Two level and there is no reason for Jackett to make a change in goal.

The vastly experienced is likely to operate as the central defender in an Orient back three, with the youthful pair of Shadrach Ogie, and Millwall’s Alex Mitchell being deployed either side.

Tom James has made a decent start to the campaign, fulfilling his defensive responsibilities admirably and providing some attacking threat, however, Theo Archibald might be asked to play at right wing-back. The on-loan Lincoln City winger would give The O’s an attacking edge in a game that is expected to be tightly contested.

Connor Wood should continue in his left wing-back role, a player who also brings attacking drive in a wing-back role.

Craig Clay and Darren Pratley should start in the middle of the park, with the pair bringing composure, tenacity, and technical ability to midfield areas.

Aaron Drinan, who has been causing problems down the left flank could be asked to play as an attacking midfielder. The influential attacker is a player who makes things happen with his vision and direct running, and it would certainly be a boost if he is handed a more central role.

This would leave Ruel Sotiriou and Harry Smith to operate as a two-up top, with the pair impressing when they have played together this season.