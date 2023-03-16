Sory Kaba came up with another very important goal for Cardiff City's Championship survival bid in a 1-1 draw against West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday evening.

The Guinean's 65th minute header was too powerful for Josh Griffiths to hold, and it cancelled out Daryl Dike's sweetly struck first half opener.

It was Kaba's third goal for the Bluebirds since arriving from Midtjylland on loan in January, extending their cushion on the bottom three to four points.

Considering how lacklustre Cardiff have been in front of goal this season Kaba has been a very timely signing.

Isaak Davies and Kion Etete started the game in a front two, with Kaba replacing the former at half time, and they did not manage a shot on target, from nine first half shots, until Kaba was brought on.

Supporters will be hoping that the Bluebirds strengthen their attacking contingent in the summer if survival is achieved and part of the answer to their issues in the final third could be staring them in the face.

Kaba took to Twitter to send a message to supporters after the game.

He wrote: "We are @CardiffCityFC."

The message does not go into detail about the result, performance or feeling of scoring itself, but points towards the affinity that Kaba feels in South Wales, albeit only on an agreement until the end of the season.

The Verdict

It was all the more important for the Bluebirds to take something from the game after Blackpool beat Queens Park Rangers 6-1 on Tuesday evening.

The Tangerines have looked resigned to relegation under Mick McCarthy in the last few months, but set piece prowess and a clinical streak saw them send a message to those above them.

Cardiff's next three fixtures are going to be massive in shaping their position in the battle to stay up, they play: Rotherham United away, Swansea City at home and Blackpool away before things get tougher in the run-in.