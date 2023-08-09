Highlights Watford are currently leading the race to sign Sory Kaba from Midtjylland, with six Championship clubs showing interest in the striker.

Midtjylland striker Sory Kaba is attracting significant Championship transfer interest this summer.

Kaba spent the second half of last season on loan with Cardiff City in the second tier, scoring eight goals and providing one assist in 17 appearances.

The Bluebirds had struggled for goals prior to Kaba's arrival, but the 28-year-old gave them a different attacking dimension and his contribution was crucial to the club securing their Championship status under Sabri Lamouchi.

Kaba is now back at Midtjylland, and he has scored one goal in four appearances in all competitions so far this season.

But Kaba's impressive performances during his temporary stint in South Wales mean that he is on the radar of many Championship clubs, and he could be set to make a return to England over the coming weeks.

With just under a month remaining in the transfer window, we rounded up all the latest news surrounding Kaba's future.

What is the latest Sory Kaba transfer news?

Watford leading the race

According to The Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath, Watford are leading the race for Kaba, who is valued at £2 million by Midtjylland.

Six Championship clubs are said to be keen on Kaba, with a number of sides in the second tier currently searching for a striker, but it seems that the Hornets are in pole position to land his signature.

Valerien Ismael's side are short of options in the attacking areas after the departures of Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro, so Kaba would be a welcome addition at Vicarage Road.

Watford received significant funds for both Sarr and Pedro, meaning they should be able to meet Midtjylland's asking price, but they face no shortage of competition from their Championship rivals.

Are Leeds United interested in Sory Kaba?

As we exclusively revealed last month, Leeds United sent scouts to watch Kaba in action for Cardiff last season.

It is unclear whether the Whites will make a move for Kaba at this point, but he is one of the targets under consideration as they look to strengthen their forward line.

Kaba has one year remaining on his contract with Midtjylland and could be available for a cut-price fee, which may make him an attractive option for Leeds.

Patrick Bamford's future at Elland Road is uncertain, while Rodrigo has left the club to join Al-Rayyan in Qatar, so a new striker may be a priority for Daniel Farke in the coming weeks.

Cardiff were said to be keen to bring Kaba back to the club, but they are currently under a transfer embargo and are unable to pay fees until the turn of the year, so any potential deal seems unlikely.

West Bromwich Albion have also been credited with an interest, but the Baggies' financial situation could prove to be stumbling block.

It was claimed last month that newly-promoted La Liga outfit Las Palmas had made an offer for Kaba and that the striker was keen a return to Spain, having represented Alcobendas and Elche earlier in his career, but the move is yet to materialise, and it looks as though he could be set to join Watford.