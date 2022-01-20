‘Sort it out’ – Ex-Derby County players comment on the club’s financial uncertainty

Multiple former Derby County players have commented on the club’s financial situation amid uncertainty over its future.

The club have been given a February 1 deadline to prove they have the required funds needed to finish the season or they face liquidation.

More than 57,000 Derby fans have signed a petition demanding that the Minister for Sport investigate the current situation, with local MPs having already gotten involved.

Ex-Derby County players such as Morten Bisgaard and Igor Stimac have also had their say on the matter.

“It is frightening to think about Derby County FC going out of business. A historic club and a badge it was a privilege to play for. And the fans! I have signed the petition and pray for good news. To all decision makers in this mess: Sort it out!!” wrote Bisgaard, via Twitter.

Stimac echoed Bisgaard’s sentiment, suggesting Derby cannot be allowed to go bust.

“It’s a huge part of my life and it’s half my heart. The other half is my family in Croatia,” said the Croatian defender, via Derby Telegraph.

“Regards to everyone and let’s stay positive and strong even though circumstances are not bright, let’s hope things are sorted in the near future.”

Wayne Rooney’s side have put themselves back into survival contention despite the 21-points deduction they received for going into administration.

The Rams are now within eight points of 21st place Reading with still 20 games left to go. On current form, Derby could catch up to the Royals within a few weeks.

Derby have earned 13 points from their last five games. Meanwhile, Reading are in free fall, having lost three of their last five, with two draws, including a 7-0 demolition at the hands of Fulham.

Up next for Rooney’s men is a trip to the City Ground to face bitter rivals Nottingham Forest on January 22. Forest are 10th in the Championship.

The Verdict

That so many people, including ex-players, are showing an outpouring of grief and frustration at Derby’s situation shows how scandalous it is that it ever got this far.

Clubs are community institutions and a pivotal part of their local area and so many have been completely trampled on by outside investors with no interest in actually doing what’s best for the club and its fans.

Derby are just one example of many clubs who, in recent years, have been put through the wringer just to exist.

Something clearly needs to change to avoid a situation like this happening to other clubs, and hopefully Derby will avoid the worst case scenario on February 1.