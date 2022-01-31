‘Sorry to see him go’ – Many Luton Town fans react as player departs Kenilworth Road

Simon Sluga has left Luton Town for Ludogorets on a permanent transfer, as announced by the club this afternoon.

The 28-year-old got off to a rocky start as a Hatter but showed great character to overcome those challenges and on the whole, he has been a key player for Luton in consolidating their Championship status over the last two and a half seasons.

The three time Croatia international signed from HNK Rijeka in the summer of 2019 and made 94 appearances for the Hatters most recently in late November.

Jed Steer looks set to come in on loan from Aston Villa, as per Alex Crook, to replace Sluga in competition with James Shea to be the club’s number one.

Regular first team action will give Sluga the best chance of earning a spot in Croatia’s squad for this year’s World Cup and he will be remembered fondly by Hatters supporters for his performances.

Sluga won the Supporters’ Trust’s Player of the Year Award last season as the club achieved an impressive top half finish that has provided the foundations for them to kick on this term.

Ludogorets currently sit top of the Bulgarian top-flight and competed in the group stage of the Europa League earlier this season.

Here, we have taken a look at some of the best of the reaction to the news of Sluga’s departure from Luton fans on Twitter…

Buzzing to watch the Slug in the Champions League next season letting in a pea roller one minute then plucking a worldie out the top corner the next followed by his little celebration jump🥰🇭🇷🧡 — CalumBright (@CalumBright_) January 31, 2022

Things move on, life moves on……wishing Slugaaaa all the best, & cherishing that save at Wigan among others. The lad he gave his gloves too that day is probably in tears now. But life moves on, and we move forwards. — mick kent (@mickkent2) January 31, 2022

Very sorry to see him go. Good luck for the future Simon. — GFD (@GFD1967) January 31, 2022

Rated him from day one and wish him all the best for the future. Thanks for being a top Hatter Simon #SLUGAAAAAA 🧡🎩🧡 — Nick Schimmel (@HumberHull) January 31, 2022

All the best, Simon. Thank you for THAT save and 2.5years of wonderful service! SLUUUUUUUUUGA 🧡 #COYH https://t.co/OWXGtCGCHt — Luton Town ST (@lutontownST) January 31, 2022

Fella had a horrific start and could easily have folded. Came back though and proved his worth 💪🏽 Good luck Sluuuuggaaaaa 👏🏼 https://t.co/3sbfM2I3J1 — Neil Brooks (@hatterneil) January 31, 2022

Tad gutted on this one, all the best. SLUUUUUUGA 🇭🇷 https://t.co/B2WT33fVoF — Josh 🍋 (@Josh_Duffy99) January 31, 2022