‘Sorry to have to say it’, ‘Totally inept’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans lay into one man following Cheltenham draw

Sheffield Wednesday were expected to be one of the early pace-setters in League One and they were for the opening few weeks of the season – but things haven’t gone to plan since.

A 1-0 defeat at the end of August to Morecambe started the inconsistent spell of results for the Owls and there’s only been two league wins since then.

Wednesday may be unbeaten in five league matches but the last four have been draws, however yesterday’s clash with Cheltenham should really have been three points bagged and taken back to Yorkshire.

Wednesday overturned a one goal deficit in the second half thanks to goals from Chey Dunkley and an own goal from Robins player Matty Blair and it looked as though that would be enough to seal the win.

However Blair found the back of the net again but this time it was the right one as Bailey Peacock-Farrell was unable to prevent the stoppage time equaliser.

The result left Wednesday fans understandably frustrated, with many of the belief that they should be doing much better than they’re showing right now, despite having a few key players sidelined.

They took to social media to vent their anger at one man in particular and that is manager Darren Moore, who is coming under increasing scrutiny for the team’s performances.

I’m not one to blame the manager but I’m starting to feel like his time might be up, I don’t see anything changing https://t.co/IdUjBFEvtb — Alex Ozzie Osborne 🦉 (@AlexSwfcOsborne) October 30, 2021

Can’t defend Darren Moore anymore, I don’t know where we go from here. Ryan Lowe? Not guarenteed he’d come, not certain it would work. #swfc https://t.co/wpzbSPCH3Q — Ben Woodcock (@Ben_Woody23) October 30, 2021

Can’t defend Darren Moore any longer absolute shocking performances #swfc — Adam Martin (@trickyadz) October 30, 2021

This is absolutely shocking, Moore out #swfc — Josh Heath (@joshheath1998) October 30, 2021

Moore out!! Another embarrassing performance #swfc — Matt Ball (@Flockowl) October 30, 2021

Got to sack Moore totally inept #swfc — Ant Cooper (@AntCooper9) October 30, 2021

Moore has seriously got to go, we have the players for this level and he’s just not picking the right team. #swfc — Dean Missere (@DeanMissere) October 30, 2021

Sorry to have to say it, but it's P45 time for Moore, Taxi! @swfc — John Ellison ,💙 🏴 🇵🇸 BDS- Woke Blues Guitarist (@johnellison) October 30, 2021