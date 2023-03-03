“Sorry Baggies” – Brandon Thomas-Asante reaction emerges after West Brom blow

West Brom’s push for the Championship play-offs has been dealt a further blow with more injury woe, including a hamstring problem for Brandon Thomas-Asante.

As per the Express and Star, Thomas-Asante and Grady Diangana are the latest injuries Carlos Corberan has to contend with.

Diangana’s season could well be over if surgery is required on his foot, whilst Thomas-Asante may be facing weeks on the sidelines.

“Asante felt something in the hamstring in training, it’s a strain and he will not be involved (v Hull), we don’t know how it will progress. We need to see how it progresses to see if an injury of days or of one or two weeks,” Corberan revealed, as quoted by the Express and Star.

In reaction to that news, the 24-year-old has shared a message on his Instagram story: “Sorry Baggies 🤍 Back Soon And Supporting The Boys As Always.”

Brandon-Asante has played 23 times for West Brom this season, scoring five goals in the Championship. He’s matched that with two goals in two appearances in the FA Cup, leaving him as the Baggies’ leading goalscorer this season.

West Brom sit 11th in the Championship table on 48 points, six adrift of the play-off places ahead of tonight’s game with Hull City.

Quiz: Are these 20 West Brom facts real or fake?

1 of 20 WEST BROM WERE FOUNDED IN 1878 REAL FAKE

The Verdict

Thomas-Asante’s absence is going to be a problem for West Brom heading into the international break, adding to what’s a gruelling injury list of injuries.

The 24-year-old has scored goals regularly enough for the Baggies and their chance of keeping on the coattails of the top-six is greater with him available.

Fingers crossed that for the Baggies that they can recover the striker before long.

Thoughts? Let us know!