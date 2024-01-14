Highlights Stoke City need to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window to avoid relegation.

This January transfer window looks set to be an important one for Stoke City for more than one reason.

Of course, with the Potters currently sat 19th in the Championship table, seven points clear of the bottom three, they are going to want to strengthen their squad, to avoid being pulled into a relegation battle.

However, this is also Steven Schumacher's first transfer market since taking over as manager at the Bet365 Stadium, and he will no doubt want to put his own mark on this squad as well.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look an ideal Stoke City starting XI might look like once the current window has closed, right here.

Goalkeeper: Daniel Iversen

One signing Stoke City have already made this month is Daniel Iversen, who has joined on loan from Leicester City. The Dane has impressed for both the Foxes in the Premier League, and on loan in the Championship at Preston in the past, so would no doubt be an upgrade on the Potters' current options between the posts.

Right-Back: Ki-Jana Hoever

Wolves loanee Hoever has been one Stoke's standout performers again this season, so should keep his place on the right-hand side of defence, especially with Junior Tchamaedu away on AFCON duty with Cameroon for the time being.

Centre Back: Luke McNally

McNally has been one of Stoke's strongest performers while on loan from Burnley this season, so the Potters will no doubt be keen for him to see out the campaign with them.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

Centre Back: Ben Wilmot

Wilmot has recently made his return to action for Stoke after several months out with a knee injury, and boost his return provides ought to be similar to that of a new signing.

Left-Back: Matthew Sorinola

Enda Stevens has been hampered by injury issues this season, meaning Stoke may need cover at left-back, which could come with Matthew Sorinola. The 22-year-old has some useful experience with which to fill that role, and as a free agent after leaving Belgian side Union SG, would be cheap as well.

Centre Midfield: Wouter Berger

Burger has been a consistent presence in the XI for Stoke this season, who should have eyes on keeping his spot in the side beyond the end of January.

Centre Midfield: Luke Cundle

Schumacher has one familiar face in ths squad in Wolves loanee Luke Cundle, who played under him at Plymouth earlier in the season, and should consequently be confident of getting chances of playing for the Potters after moving to Stoke this month.

Left-Winger: Ryan Mmaee

Mmaee has played centre forward recently although he has struggled for goals. He is also capable of operating on the left, a shift Schumacher could consider if he is able to bring in a move prolific option to lead the line.

Attacking Midfielder: Bae Jun-Ho

Bae Jun-Ho has been enjoying a run in the Stoke starting XI recently, which could continue after January, with Lewis Baker and Daniel Johnson among those the club could reportedly be willing to sell this month.

Right-Wing: Andre Vidigal

Vidigal is Stoke's top scorer this season with five Championship goals, putting him in a strong position to retain a spot in the starting XI beyond January.

Centre Forward: Ali Al-Hamadi

With Stoke struggling for goals this season, they may want to follow up on their reported interest in AFC Wimbledon's Ali Al-Hamadi. The 21-year-old has been in prolific form this season, and could be affordable from a League Two club, although they may need to move quickly if they are to do a deal, with the striker named in Iraq's squad for the Asian Cup that begins this month.