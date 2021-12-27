Sorba Thomas shares three-word message after match-winning display for Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas has taken to Instagram to share a message following his spectacular performance during yesterday’s showdown with Blackpool.

The Terriers were seemingly drifting towards a defeat at the John Smith’s Stadium before Thomas stepped up to the plate for his side.

Jerry Yates opened the scoring for Blackpool in the first minute as he fired past Huddersfield goalkeeper Lee Nicholls.

Danny Ward levelled proceedings for the hosts as he netted his seventh goal of the season.

The visitors then regained the lead via a header from Gary Madine.

Following the break, Blackpool were reduced to ten men as Jordan Gabriel was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Lewis O’Brien.

Huddersfield equalised in the 80th minute as Thomas slotted past keeper Daniel Grimshaw.

The Wales international then sealed all three points for his side as he scored his second goal of the game.

As a result of their 3-2 victory over Blackpool, Huddersfield moved up to sixth in the Championship standings.

After playing a major role for his side in this particular clash, Thomas took to Instagram to share a three-word message with the club’s supporters.

The 22-year-old posted an image of himself celebrating his winning goal with the caption: “Boxing Day Special.”

The Verdict

Thomas’ performance during the second-half of yesterday’s clash with Blackpool was incredibly impressive as he managed to seal all three points for his side by netting a brace.

The winger has now managed to provide 11 direct goal contributions in the Championship and is clearly thriving under the guidance of Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberan.

Having recorded a WhoScored match rating of 8.57 against Blackpool, Thomas will unquestionably be brimming with confidence heading into the Terriers’ meeting with Nottingham Forest on Thursday.

By producing another eye-catching display at the City Ground, Thomas may be able to help his side clinch a positive result against a Reds outfit who will be aiming to challenge Huddersfield for a place in the play-offs in 2022.