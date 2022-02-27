Sorba Thomas shares message as he reflects on Huddersfield Town’s victory over Birmingham

Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas has taken to Instagram to share a message following his side’s latest display in the Championship.

The Terriers extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 17 games as they sealed all three points in their showdown with Birmingham City on Saturday.

Thomas played a direct role in Huddersfield’s opening goal at St Andrew’s as his corner was bundled into the back of the net by Levi Colwill.

Huddersfield then doubled their advantage via a strike from Lewis O’Brien in the 44th minute of this fixture.

Following the break, Thomas produced a fine piece of skill before firing an effort against the woodwork.

Birmingham were also denied by the woodwork on two separate occasions in the second-half as Huddersfield managed to secure a victory on their travels.

As a result of this latest win, the Terriers climbed up to third in the Championship standings.

Huddersfield will be keen to back up this performance by delivering the goods against Peterborough United on Friday at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Following this fixture, Thomas shared his thoughts on his side’s triumph over Birmingham on Instagram.

The Huddersfield winger posted: “What a win!!!! See you Friday Terriers.”

The Verdict

Huddersfield showed yet again why they should be considered as legitimate contenders for promotion to the Premier League yesterday as they produced another impressive away performance.

In order to have the best chance of sealing a return to the top-flight later this year, the Terriers will need Thomas to maintain his fitness as well as his consistency.

The winger has now been directly involved in 14 goals at this level which is a fantastic return for someone who was playing non-league football in 2020.

When you consider that Peterborough have only managed to keep one clean-sheet in their last 10 league fixtures, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Thomas causes all kinds of issues for their defenders on Friday.