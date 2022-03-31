Sorba Thomas sets out Huddersfield Town aim ahead of club’s clash with Hull City

Sorba Thomas has admitted on Instagram that he is now looking to help Huddersfield Town claim a place in the play-offs after featuring for Wales during the international break.

The 23-year-old made his third appearance for his country in their friendly with the Czech Republic earlier this week.

Tomas Soucek’s effort was cancelled out by a strike from Rubin Colwill as the game ended in a draw.

Thomas has been a stand-out performer for Huddersfield in the Championship this season and thus will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods for his side when they take on Hull City tomorrow.

During the 39 league appearances that he has made for the Terriers in the current campaign, the winger has provided an impressive total of 14 direct goal contributions.

Huddersfield will be keen to get back on track in their meeting with the Tigers after suffering back-to-back defeats at the hands of Millwall and AFC Bournemouth.

If Carlos Corberan’s side secure victory in this particular showdown, they will move up to third in the Championship standings.

Ahead of Huddersfield’s clash with Hull, Thomas has set out his aim for the remainder of the season on Instagram.

Quiz: Can you name what club these Huddersfield Town one-appearance wonders play for now?

1 of 15 What club does ex-Huddersfield man Jordan Williams play for now? Sheffield Wednesday Leeds United Barnsley Sheffield United

The winger posted: “Another amazing camp, 1 more game till Qatar and congratulations to Wayne [Hennessey] on the 100 caps.

“Now time to give it one last push for the play-offs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SORBA THOMAS (@sorbathomas_20)

The Verdict

Whereas a win on Friday will boost Huddersfield’s chances of claiming a top-six finish later this year, a defeat will give the teams below them an opportunity to close the gap at the weekend.

Thomas could play a major role in the Terriers’ push for the play-offs if he is able to maintain his form as well as his fitness.

As well as providing 17 direct goal contributions in all competitions this season, Thomas has managed to showcase his versatility as he has been deployed in a number of different positions by Corberan.

By producing an eye-catching display against Hull, Thomas could potentially help his side secure a crucial victory on their travels tomorrow.