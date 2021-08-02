Sorba Thomas sends message to Huddersfield Town fans after Sheffield Wednesday win

Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas has taken to Instagram to hail the club’s supporters after his side beat Sheffield Wednesday on penalties in the Carabao Cup yesterday.

The Terriers eventually prevailed in the cup tie at Hillsborough after a cagey 0-0 draw, with Lewis O’Brien striking home to winning penalty after both Massimo Luongo and Liam Palmer had seen their spot kicks saved by Lee Nicholls.

Carlos Corberan’s men certainly had chances to win the game in normal time, with the likes of Scott High and Jordan Rhodes both going close to sealing a narrow victory.

After the game, Thomas was quick to head onto social media to deliver the following message to the club’s supporters, who turned out in force in the Steel City:

The winger is still very much settling into life in Yorkshire after joining the Terriers from non league Boreham Wood back in January and impressed after coming on as a substitute in yesterday’s game.

Thomas has made eight first team appearances for the club so far and will be hoping to add to that tally moving forwards, with his cameo against Wednesday really showcasing what he can offer under Corberan moving forwards.

The forward options at the Huddersfield bosses disposal is a real cause for positivity heading into the Sky Bet Championship season, with their away game at Derby County on Saturday sure to provide yet another stern test.

Progression in the cup will provide a welcome distraction for the Terries but overall Corberan will be mainly judged on his performance in the league due to the struggles that he encountered in his first campaign last term.

The return of fans to the John Smith’s Stadium will certainly help things for the club moving forwards and the hope will be that they can be roared on to a positive season.