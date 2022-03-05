Sorba Thomas sends five-word message to Huddersfield Town supporters after victory over Peterborough United

Huddersfield Town continued their unexpected push for promotion from the Championship on Friday night with a 3-0 win over struggling Peterborough United.

The Terriers put in a very dominant performance against rock bottom Posh and saw an unlikely hero pop up with a brace in the form of centre back Tom Lees.

Lees’ headers came after a sumptuous strike from Norwich City loanee Danel Sinani opened the scoring in the first three minutes.

Sorba Thomas was a constant threat, as ever, flying down the right flank and would have been frustrated to see a second half volley fizz just wide of David Cornell’s bottom right corner.

The Wales international took to Instagram to express his emotions after the game.

He wrote: “The doubters make us stronger.”

The Terriers have been written off constantly in their play-off, personnel wise probably having the least high profile squad in the promotion race, but their impressive form continues and they look to only be growing stronger.

Carlos Corberan deserves so much credit for the job he has done after a difficult debut season at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Terriers supporters will be relieved to have seen Jesse Marsch appointed Marcelo Bielsa’s successor at Leeds United, allowing Corberan to focus on the task at hand.

The Verdict

The Terriers have been very dangerous from set pieces all season long, it probably points towards the Posh’s deficiencies more for Lees to bag a brace, both coming from corners, but it will be pleasing for Corberan to see what they have been working on at the training ground bear fruit.

Bournemouth are not in an unassailable position in their pursuit of second spot, and Huddersfield will be aware of that given the form they have shown in recent weeks continuing to justify their surprise package title.

The Championship is set up for a mouth-watering conclusion and the Terriers have performed incredibly well to keep themselves in the mix.