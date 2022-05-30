Sorba Thomas offers honest reflection on Huddersfield Town’s campaign after play-off defeat

Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas has offered an honest reflection on the club’s 2021/22 campaign on Instagram following his side’s defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off final.

The Terriers would have been hoping to book their place in the Premier League yesterday after eliminating Luton Town from this competition earlier this month.

However, Huddersfield’s promotion hopes were dashed by the Reds who sealed a 1-0 victory at Wembley Stadium.

Levi Colwill’s own-goal proved to be the difference in this particular fixture as he diverted James Garner’s cross past goalkeeper Lee Nicholls.

Huddersfield had two penalty appeals turned down by referee Jon Moss in the second-half as they pushed for an equaliser.

Lewis O’Brien went close to levelling proceedings in the closing stages of the game as his effort narrowly missed the target.

Forest were able to fend off the pressure placed upon them by Huddersfield as they sealed promotion at the expense of Carlos Corberan’s side.

Reflecting on his side’s season on Instagram, Sorba has admitted that it was an amazing year for the Terriers as they managed to exceed expectations in the Championship.

The Wales international posted: “Wasn’t the fairytale ending we expected but we had an amazing season turning all the doubters into believers and now time to relax for some and for me to go qualify for a World Cup!

“UTT.

“See you soon.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Huddersfield finished 20th in the Championship standings in the 2020/21 season, they ought to be extremely proud of their achievement to qualify for the play-off final.

Whereas the Terriers were unable to get over the line on Sunday, the future looks bright for the club as they are now thriving under the guidance of Corberan.

Having recently signed a deal with Huddersfield that is set to keep him at the John Smith’s Stadium until 2026, Thomas will be determined to help his side launch another push for promotion later this year.

The winger ought to be confident in his ability to make a difference at this level as he provided an impressive total of 16 direct goal contributions in 46 league appearances during the previous term.