Sorba Thomas makes Gareth Bale admission amid Huddersfield Town criticism

Huddersfield Town attacker Sorba Thomas has revealed he has been talking with Welsh teammate Gareth Bale in regards to criticism he has received this season.

Thomas has come in for criticism this season, with YorkshireLive describing that he has become ‘the scapegoat of choice for a certain vocal section of fans both on social media and on the stands’.

Bale himself is familiar with high levels of stick from his time in Madrid and Thomas has revealed conversations with the Wales star about his own situation.

“I talk to probably one of the best people for it with Gareth Bale, and not going too much into the detail but…listen, I’ve just got to play my football, because to be honest they’re not playing for me. It’s me playing.” Thomas explained, via YorkshireLive.

“As long as I’m doing what I’ve loved since I was a young boy, playing that, for me at the minute it’s just noise really.

“I just focus on myself, focus on helping the team, and when the time comes those critics will turn into ‘praisers’.”

Thomas sounds in confident mood, then, and despite the criticism, has been a regular in the side for Huddersfield so far, making 10 Championship appearances.

Assessing his own season, Thomas admits he is not at his best, but feels like working under new Terriers boss Mark Fotheringham can get the best out of him.

Quiz: Did Huddersfield Town win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Ashton Gate? Win Draw Loss

“It’s been mix and match,” Thomas said when assessing his season so far.

“I believe I could be better and nobody’s a bigger critic of me than me.

“After every game I’m always thinking about what I could have done better and how I could have helped the team more.

“For me I feel like, like the gaffer said, he wants me to take the shackles off and not listen to other people.

“For me I just enjoy playing football and for me it’s just about getting the smile back on my face and doing that, and I feel like this is the right gaffer to do that.”

Huddersfield next face Luton Town in Championship action this evening.

The Verdict

It’s a shame to hear that Sorba Thomas is coming in for a lot of criticism at Huddersfield Town at present.

Unfortunately the club’s results have not been good enough this season, though, and when that happens, those not performing to their highest level are always going to be singled out.

By Thomas’ own admission, he is not at his best, and it could be that the high expectations being placed on him because Terriers fans know how good he can be is what is leading to the criticism.

Either way, it’s good to hear he is confiding in Gareth Bale on the matter, who can hopefully offer some guidance having experienced very hostile crowds in Madrid.

Fingers crossed we start seeing Sorba Thomas back to his best as soon as possible.