Sorba Thomas makes assertive Huddersfield Town claim following loan exit

Blackburn Rovers loan player Sorba Thomas believes he could have been a real asset for Huddersfield Town for the remainder of the season if he had stayed put at the John Smith’s Stadium, speaking to Lancs Live.

The 24-year-old was one of the victims of Mark Fotheringham’s reign in South Yorkshire, falling out of favour under the ex-Hertha Berlin coach and with this, being made available for a loan switch with Blackburn securing his signature.

Thriving under Carlos Corberan last year, he will be delighted about the fact he’s competing for a top-six spot again this season despite his parent club’s current struggles at the bottom end of the Championship.

Despite only joining the Terriers from non-league outfit Boreham Wood in January 2021, he became of their most integral players during the 2021/22 campaign, though he has been the subject of criticism from some Huddersfield supporters on social media for some of his performances this term.

His winter departure potentially allowed others to come in and some of these winter additions could make all the difference for Neil Warnock as they look to secure safety.

But Wales international Thomas believes he had plenty to offer to the cause at the John Smith’s Stadium, reflecting on his situation in West Yorkshire before making a temporary move to Lancashire.

He said: “Not playing (at Huddersfield) is something I did not want.

“I felt I could have helped Huddersfield a lot with what I can bring to the team. That is football.

“Sometimes you fall out of favour with some managers and that is life.”

The Verdict:

His set pieces could have been a very useful weapon for Warnock to utilise and that’s one reason why it’s a shame that the Wales international has gone out on loan.

The 74-year-old managed in non-league during the earlier stages of his managerial carer and you feel he would have appreciated and valued someone like Thomas who has had to work his way up.

Able to play both at wing-back and in a more advanced wing role, his versatility would have been an asset but that’s something that only Jon Dahl Tomasson can make the most of now.

It will be interesting to see what happens when he returns to the John Smith’s Stadium because it’s currently unclear what league they will be in and which manager will be in place.

It would be difficult to see Warnock continuing beyond the end of the season – because guiding the Terriers to safety would probably be the best way to end his managerial career.

It felt as though he had unfinished business following his Middlesbrough dismissal – but he can finally close his chapter in football management if he drags the West Yorkshire outfit to safety.