Sorba Thomas issues message ahead of Huddersfield Town return

Wales have suffered back-to-back defeats in the Nations League, to Belgium and Poland, in the final international break before the World Cup.

Rob Page will have a good idea of what his final squad is going to look like for the tournament, and some players will be desperate not to pick up an injury in their domestic efforts, to ensure that they do not miss out on what could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

That does not seem to be the case with Huddersfield Town‘s Sorba Thomas, the 23-year-old made a brief sub appearance in the 1-0 loss to Poland and is determined to drag the Terriers out of the second tier relegation zone.

Thomas took to Instagram ahead of his John Smith’s Stadium return.

He wrote: “Not the way we wanted to end the camp but looking forward to doing the business club level and then next stop Qatar.”

The Terriers are yet to name their new manager following Danny Schofield’s dismissal despite having time to ponder over their options in the break.

Rob Edwards’ availability after being sacked by Watford may well make them reconsider their candidates once again ahead of this weekend’s Championship action.

Thomas’ lack of minutes in this international break may leave doubts in his mind whether he will make Rob Page’s final squad.

The squads named for international fixtures outside of tournaments are typically larger, and therefore there will likely be a significant group of players in the most recent squad who will not get a seat on the plane to Qatar.

There will be a lot of eyes on the Welsh national team and the selection of the squad, with the Dragons set to take their place in Group B alongside England, USA and Iran.

Wales begin the group by taking on USA at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, with a final match showdown on the cards against the Three Lions.