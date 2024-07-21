Highlights Sorba Thomas may be leaving Town with Championship and European interest, leaving big shoes to fill in free-kick and corner deliveries.

Huddersfield adds veteran defender Danny Batth as a free agent to bolster their defensive line for a strong League One campaign.

With key passes and crosses galore, Thomas's departure may signal a shift in Town's strategy, making room for new talent like Batth.

Huddersfield Town have been busy in the summer transfer window as they try to head into the upcoming League One campaign with wind in their sails.

The Terriers will be looking to bounce back from relegation to the third tier in the previous campaign with a strong showing in the next 12 months, with new boss Michael Duff already setting out his stall this summer.

Mickel Miller and Lasse Sorensen have been brought in from Plymouth Argyle and Lincoln City respectively to offer more threat on the flanks for the Yorkshire side, while Herbie Kane links up with his former Barnsley boss after making the move to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Antony Evans has also made Town his new home after shifting from League One rivals Bristol Rovers, and here we take a look at what else the transfer window could have in store for the Yorkshire club, with one in and one out expected before the season gets underway...

Sorba Thomas departs

Sorba Thomas’ departure from Town looks more and more likely as the summer goes on, with plenty of Championship interest in the wide man, as well as from clubs in Europe.

The 24-year-old netted four times and assisted nine more goals during the previous season, with his deliveries from free-kicks and corners contributing towards centre-back Michal Helik being Town’s top scorer with nine league goals.

The Sun journalist Alan Nixon reported that Ligue 1 club Nantes were interested in his services earlier this month, with the French side said to have submitted a £1 million bid for the former non-league talent, with the former Boreham Wood man said to be tempted by a move overseas.

The same source also revealed that Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion have joined the race for the Welsh international’s signature this summer, as the competition for his talents from the wide areas hots up.

Sorba Thomas' 23/24 stats for Huddersfield Town, as per FotMob Appearances 41 Goals 4 Assists 9 Chances created 123 Successful dribbles 43

Whether he is tormenting defenders on the flanks or whipping in undependable deliveries from dead-ball situations, Thomas’ influence will be missed by Town if his departure is announced this summer, despite the reinforcements already brought in to cover the wide areas but reports suggest the club are ready to let him leave.

Only Ipswich Town’s Leif Davis (125) made more key passes than Thomas (123) in the Championship last season, while his 474 crosses were the most out of any player in the second tier.

Danny Batth arrives

Danny Batth is currently a free agent after his contract with Norwich City came to an end at the end of last month, with the defender looking for a new club ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The 33-year-old has plenty of Championship experience to his name over the course of his career, with promotion to the Premier League achieved with Wolverhampton Wanders six years ago.

But the defender only made 16 appearances for the Canaries in the previous campaign, and as his search for a new club continues, the Terriers could be tempted to bring the veteran in on a short-term deal to help them in their attempts to return to the second tier at the first time of asking.

Related Wrexham AFC should be making Huddersfield Town enquiry if six-figure fee is true: View Wrexham should look to tempt Sorba Thomas to The Racecourse this summer with the winger set to leave Huddersfield Town

With defender Radinio Balker being ruled out until 2025 after suffering an ankle injury in a pre-season clash with Harrogate Town recently, Town will be needing defensive reinforcements until the former Groningen man gets back to full strength.

Therefore, a deal for Batth would make perfect sense for the year to come, with his nous and knowhow likely to make a big difference in the battle for the promotion spots in the third tier.