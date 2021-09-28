Sorba Thomas’ fine Huddersfield Town form recognised

After a Championship Player of the Month award, Sorba Thomas’ stock suddenly rose. Still a non-league player in January of this year with Boreham Wood, Thomas’ call-up to the Wales National Team caps off a whirlwind few months for the Huddersfield wing-back. Citing his family’s Welsh roots as a proud component to Thomas, this recognition from Rob Page is a dream come true.

Sitting down with Huddersfield Town’s website for a chat off the back of his award win, it’s clear to see the humble footballer is still there even with his plaudits increasing. Asked about Huddersfield so far this season, it was evident that Sorba feels a part of the collective even as a relative newcomer: “I do feel like we’re just getting stronger and stronger, everyone knows each other inside and out now.”

This strong team unit was spearheaded by Thomas’ ability, an unknown quantity taking the Championship by storm. With four goals and one assist to his name in Huddersfield’s opening nine: his assist at Derby a fantastic delivery, the winger helped calm some vocal frustration with Spanish head coach Carlos Corberan before the season got underway.

Seventh so far this season, Thomas has helped no end in achieving their position to date.

The demolition of Reading at home was Thomas’ finest performance so far, two goals and an assist making him a fan favourite with The Terriers’ faithful. Thomas’ relationship with Huddersfield supporters was also a topic for discussion, stating: “They’re loud, they’re very into the game and you can see from the boys from last year we kind of struggled with no fans. There was no cohesion with each other.”

With the fan reception so positive, Thomas too stated his desire to dazzle crowds when he’s on the pitch: “I love playing in front of crowds, I love to entertain people.”

With such a positive start to the season under his belt, it wasn’t a real surprise to see Rob Page gamble and throw him into the international set-up. Joining the likes of Levi Colwill (youth level), yet another Terrier can now prove themselves for their country.

Qualifying for Wales through his mother, this was a clear goal for Thomas when he was interviewed a few weeks prior: “I’ve set myself goals this year and one of them is to play for Wales to make my Mum happy.”

With that goal now coming into fruition, expect the 22-year-old to be given an opportunity against Czech Republic and Estonia when the international break comes around.

The Verdict

With the electric start Thomas has made to this season, it was fully justified for Page to call him up to the Wales set-up. Fizzling away in the last few games for The Terriers, coinciding with Huddersfield’s slight drop in form, you would expect a revitalised wing-back to show up in these international games.

Even still, it’s a great experience for a man who has only just recently swapped playing against the likes of Eastleigh for Fulham.