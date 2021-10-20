‘Sooner rather than later’ – Will Markus Schopp at Barnsley be the next manager to face the sack?

Barnsley have made a desperately poor start to the season considering the performances they put in last term under Valerien Ismael.

Markus Schopp has struggled to master the transition from the Austrian Bundesliga to the Championship and it seems like a relegation battle is on the cards if the Tykes do not make a change in the dugout.

Barnsley travel to Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening where a defeat or draw would extend their winless run to 11 games.

They face Sheffield United on Saturday and with Hull City hosting Peterborough United the Tykes could fall deeper into the bottom three.

This group of players looked formidable at one stage last season but whether it is that Schopp cannot get his ideas across or they are not playing for him, it is the same result and there have not been many signs that they will turn their fortunes around.

FLW writer Toby Wilding aired his concerns around Schopp’s position at Oakwell when he spoke on The Debate on FLW TV this afternoon.

Toby Wilding said: “He doesn’t have credit in the bank, it’s been a really poor start for Barnsley.

“Barnsley sacked him (Daniel Stendel) with six points from 11 games, Schopp at the minute has got eight from 12. So there’s not a lot of difference there and they’re in the relegation zone. It was always going to be a risk going down the foreign manager route again.

“They’ve got a lot of quality players in that squad. Given that, there’s got to be questions asked about Schopp sooner rather than later.”

Time is definitely running out for Markus Schopp and with winnable games against Bristol City, Derby County and Hull City on the horizon the club’s hierarchy will probably be coming to a decision this week.

