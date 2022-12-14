Soon-to-be Watford FC player set for immediate temporary exit

Watford will officially sign young Colombian forward Jorge Cabezas at the start of 2023, but he is set for an immediate return to his home nation.

That is according to reporter Pipe Sierra, who claims that a deal is lined up for the 19-year-old to join Independiente Medellín, who ply their trade in the top division of Colombian football as opposed to his current club Real Cartagena, who are in the second tier.

The Hornets agreed a deal a number of months ago to bring the teenager to Vicarage Road on a six-and-a-half year deal, with the contract becoming official at the start of January in just a few weeks time.

Watford’s owner Gino Pozzo is known for signing plenty of young South American talent, especially from Colombia and Ecuador, including Cucho Hernandes, Yaser Asprilla, Adalberto Penaranda, Jorge Segura, Juergen Elitim and Jaime Alvarado, although the majority have not and may never play for the club.

Cabezas will be the next in-line to arrive in Hertfordshire, having scored four times in 17 outings for Cartagena in all competitions in the 2022 season, but he will stay in the country of his birth to further develop his craft.

The Verdict

The Pozzo scouting network is an extensive one, with eyes on all corners of the globe looking for exciting talents.

Both Watford and Udinese have profited from it, but the young South Americans that they acquire often fail to get work permits to play in England straight away.

Loaning them to European clubs on the continent for a number of years tends to help them reach their eligibility criteria, but Watford in this instance will be hoping Cabezas performs well for Independiente Medellín in the 2023 season and hope he earns his permit that way.

Cabezas will perhaps be hoping he becomes more of a Cucho or Asprilla than the rest of the Colombian and Ecuadorian talents that have arrived at the club, and in a couple of years time he could be ready to make his Hornets bow.