Derby County haven't made a good start to the season.

Suffering a 2-1 home loss against Wigan Athletic, they were then knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Blackpool in midweek.

Considering where Burton Albion finished last season, the Rams are surely the firm favourites coming into this game and that's a boost for a side that will be hoping to get three points on the board as quickly as possible.

After narrowly missing out on the play-offs last term, they have strengthened with some decent additions and will be one of the favourites to secure a place in the promotion mix under Paul Warne.

How could Derby County line up against Burton Albion?

Looking more at the short term though, we have predicted the starting line-up Warne may go with ahead of tomorrow's clash at the Pirelli Stadium.

GK: Joe Wildsmith

The ex-Sheffield Wednesday man was a good asset last season and started last weekend's game against Wigan.

With this in mind, he could be in the first XI once again this weekend.

LWB: Craig Forsyth

Forsyth has been a key figure for the Rams in recent years.

And with Warne under a bit of pressure following a bad start to the campaign, he may rely on the left-sided player's experience.

LCB: Eiran Cashin

The Irishman is a promising player and is likely to be a key player for as long as he's at Pride Park.

However, he will be keen to guide his side to their first clean sheet of the season as they look to get some points on the board.

CB: Sonny Bradley

After being promoted to the Premier League with an excellent Luton Town side, Bradley will be desperate to secure back-to-back promotions but getting wins on the board will be crucial.

He could be part of a back three that will be tasked with keeping the Brewers at bay.

RCB: Curtis Nelson

Nelson wasn't the most popular figure at Cardiff City but he could be a real asset in League One.

With the experience he has, he will be hoping to guide Derby into a top-six position at the end of this term and certainly has the ability to do so.

RWB: Joe Ward

Playing a part in last week's equaliser, it would probably be harsh if Ward was dropped for Kane Wilson considering that and the fact he put in a respectable performance against Wigan.

But to keep Wilson at bay, he will need to continue performing well because the ex-Bristol City man was brilliant for Forest Green Rovers and can provide Derby with a real threat in the final third.

CM: Conor Hourihane

Recording seven goals and ten assists in the league last term, the Irishman has to be in the starting lineup when fit and available.

Proving to be a useful contributor from midfield, the Rams will be hoping their new skipper can stay fit and healthy for as much of the season as possible.

CM: Korey Smith

Smith, who also has Championship experience under his belt, has started in the Rams' two competitive games and it wouldn't be a shock if he started in this match either.

He's another player that can be an asset in the final third - and will be looking for redemption after recent losses.

CM: Max Bird

Bird has been heavily linked with a move away in recent times but if he's available, he should start considering how much of a key player he is for the Rams.

You have to wonder whether this speculation could affect his performance levels, but he should be professional enough to perform to a respectable standard.

ST: James Collins

Scoring 11 league goals last season, he will need to score even more goals this term to fill the void created by David McGoldrick's departure.

His height should serve him well with Forsyth and Ward able to get crosses in from out wide, with Wilson also able to be a key assister too if called upon.

ST: Martyn Waghorn

Waghorn may not have been prolific in recent years, but he was a useful goalscorer for Derby during his past spell at Pride Park and should be getting on the scoresheet more after taking a step down to the third tier.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see him lose his starting place if he doesn't perform well though.