Sonny Bradley sends encouraging message after major injury scare in Luton’s draw with Reading

Luton Town’s Sonny Bradley has confirmed that he has not suffered a serious injury despite being stretchered off in the 0-0 draw with Reading on Tuesday night.

The Hatters skipper was forced off in the first half after an awkward landing that saw his leg bend back in a very worrying way, with many fans concerned that the defender would be set for a long time out.

However, Bradley sent a very positive update on Twitter this evening as he revealed the problem is not as serious as first feared and crucially he hasn’t suffered a break or any problems with the ligament.

“Thanks to everyone who has reached out with messages of support. Considering the way I landed, I feel very lucky to come away with no break and no ligament damage. Recovery starts tomorrow as I aim to be back in action ASAP!”

It remains to be seen how long Bradley will be out for though, with Nathan Jones’ side having three games to play before the World Cup break, beginning with a fixture against Blackpool this weekend.

The verdict

This is great news as anyone who saw Bradley’s incident last night would’ve expected him to face a lengthy spell out as it did not look good on the replays.

So, this is the best possible outcome for the player and Luton, which will be a major relief for Jones as he knows how important Bradley is to the team.

Now, it’s about continuing his recovery and, as his tweet says, he just wants to get back out on the pitch as soon as possible to help the side.

