Derby County summer signing Sonny Bradley has revealed he asked the advice of Rams forward James Collins, a former teammate from their time together at Luton Town, before agreeing to sign for the Pride Park outfit.

Bradley became Paul Warne's fifth signing of the summer when it was confirmed on Friday evening that he'd signed a two-year deal with the East Midlands club - putting an end to weeks of rumours about his future.

The defender has been strongly linked with a move to the League One side since it was announced that he would be leaving Luton when his contract expired at the end of June.

The 31-year-old made 450 appearances for the Hatters, many of them as club captain, across a five-year spell at Kenilworth Road - a period that saw them rise from League One to the Premier League.

Bradley's promotion experience is no doubt one of the reasons that Warne was keen to snap him up as he looks to build a squad capable of taking the Rams back to the Championship in 2023/24.

Sonny Bradley reveals why he signed for Derby County

It seems the player did his own homework before agreeing to join Derby as, speaking to Rams TV, he's revealed that he reached out to Collins - the former Luton forward that made the move to Pride Park last summer - in a bid to work out whether he wanted to make the move.

He said: "I've known for a good few weeks now that the manager was interested in me. Sometimes contacts between agent and the club take a little bit of time but we're finally in a position where everything's done and I can't wait to get started.

"I just feel like it's a really, really good fit for football. I've spoke to James Collins who I played with quite a lot. I've also spoke to other players so I'm well aware that the lads are great.

"Obviously a big selling point and it was clever from the manager, we had a meeting outside the training ground and I walked in, I'd never been to Derby training ground and I couldn't believe the facilities. It's amazing and we get to be there every day, that's massive for a player. I've been to the stadium as well so I know what the stadiums like and what the fans are like so that's what made my decision."

Sonny Bradley's role at Derby

Bradley also revealed what Warne had told him about the role he is expected to play at Pride Park.

He said: "He wants me to be a leader around the dressing room which I think I am naturally. I think when he plays me, he expects me to give 100 percent and I let my quality shine through as well and if I do that then I'm sure I'll have a successful time at the club.

"I had an injury last season where I was out for a fair few months but just because you're injured or not in the team, you can't be a leader. Doesn't mean you can't still be a really good presence around the dressing room, and I was that. I done that for many years at the club and that's something that I bring to the table from now until the end of my career.

"Even if you're not playing, if you can still make that one percent difference in any which way you can, you should do it and I did that and hopefully that played a little part in Luton getting promoted."