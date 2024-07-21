Highlights Vickers set to step up as Derby's main goalkeeper, with a lack of depth in the position playing into his hands.

Barkhuizen will be a key squad player with his wide attacking threat experience providing valuable depth.

Bradley, despite a subpar season, remains at Pride Park as the third-choice center-back, needing to prove his worth.

As Derby County prepare for life back in the Championship, Paul Warne has been making strides to make sure the Rams are ready to hit the ground running on their return to the second tier.

Having dispensed of some of the older guard that helped his side to promotion from League One last time around, Warne has bolstered his striking options with the arrivals of Kayden Jackson and Jerry Yates from Ipswich Town and Swansea City respectively.

Ben Osborn and Kenzo Goumijn have added some energy to midfield while the return of Ebou Adams on a permanent deal will be welcomed by everyone of a Rams persuasion after his promising loan spell in the second half of the previous campaign.

Having said that, there will be some players already at the club who will be feeling happy with the lay of the land at this moment in time, and here we take a look at three players pleased with their position as it stands.

Josh Vickers

Josh Vickers looks set to be County’s number one choice between the sticks as it stands, and for a man who has played just ten league games in the past two seasons combined that will be quite the achievement.

Having followed Warne from Rotherham United last summer, the shot-stopper featured just seven times during the previous campaign, as Joe Wildsmith continued to excel in his role as first choice.

But with the League One Golden Glove winner moving to West Bromwich Albion this summer, the Rams are currently lacking in depth in the goalkeeping department, which could play right into Vickers’ hands.

Josh Vickers' 23/24 league stats Apps 7 Clean sheets 2 Goals conceded per game 0.86 Save % 64.7% Stats taken from FBRef

Not to say he isn’t capable of stepping up into the big time, but the 28-year-old is largely untested at the level, so if Warne is to give him his big break in the season to come he will be mightily pleased with how the situation has unfolded.

Tom Barkhuizen

Having already brought in Jackson and Yates to add to the options down the middle in the final third, Warne is yet to add any wide attacking threats this summer, which could play into Tom Barkhuizen’s hands.

With Corey Blackett-Taylor and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing also offering options in the wider areas, it looks as if Barkhuizen will be a capable deputy when given the opportunity next season.

Having featured in 37 games in the League One promotion campaign - 19 of which were starts - the wide man has proven he can still do a job for the Rams from the wide areas, having contributed towards 12 goals in the third tier.

Having been a constant performer for Preston North End during his last time in the Championship, Barkhuizen’s experience at the level could have helped his cause this summer, and he looks set to be a key squad player in the season ahead.

Sonny Bradley

Having helped Luton Town reach the Premier League the season before he made the move to Pride Park, it’s safe to say that Sonny Bradley fell below expectations during the 23/24 campaign.

The 32-year-old wasn’t his usual domineering self in the centre of defence for much of the season and had to settle for a place on the bench for the majority of the year.

That said, it looks as though the former Plymouth Argyle man isn’t going anywhere soon, which leaves him as third-choice centre-back behind Curtis Nelson and Eiran Cashin in the defensive pecking order.

With age seemingly catching up with him at this point in his career, Bradley needs to make the most of the trust that Warne is putting in him for the season ahead, with many expecting another defender to join once promotion was assured last season.