Sonny Bradley issues verdict on Luton’s draw with Wigan

Luton Town captain Sonny Bradley has said Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium was “a point gained” as the Hatters continued their fight against relegation.

In what was a largely uneventful afternoon in Lancashire at the weekend, neither team could find the breakthrough as Graeme Jones’s side were held to their second consecutive stalemate.

The Hatters now sit in 23rd place with with 35 points from their 37 games, six points adrift of safety. However, Luton have now lost just once in their last six league games.

In what was his first appearance for the club since the 1-0 win over Middlesbrough in mid-February, Sonny Bradley returned to the heart of the defence and helped to contribute towards yet another clean sheet.

“I think in this division whether you play home or away, keeping a clean sheet is very difficult because of how much quality there is in this division,” he told the club’s official website.

“We’ve had a few now in the last six or seven games and we need to get as many as we can. With nine games left, you feel like we’re probably going to need another four or five to give us a chance.”

The centre-back also reflected on Luton’s position in the table, and was keen to look at the positives despite not gaining any significant ground on their relegation rivals.

“It’s a point closer to staying up. How many points we’re going to need we’re not sure yet, but we can just focus on ourselves and the next game and take it from there,” he added.

Luton are back at Kenilworth Road this coming Saturday against Preston, in what will be a tough test against a side who sit in the Championship play-off places.

Back-to-back away matches against Swansea and Leeds then follow.

The Verdict

Luton will be in two minds about the result at the weekend, although there are more positives than negatives to come out of it.

As the match was a relegation six-pointer, Graeme Jones may feel as it was a missed opportunity for his side to make up some valuable ground, and derail Wigan’s good run of form.

However, another clean sheet makes it three shut-outs in Luton’s last six games, and that surely has to be a huge plus from a defensive perspective.