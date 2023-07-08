New Derby County signing Sonny Bradley has drawn comparisons between Rams boss Paul Warne and his former Luton Town manager Nathan Jones.

The defender described Warne as "quite a character" and added that he's "looking forward to working with him".

Derby County 2023 summer transfers

Bradley left Luton at the end of his contract after helping the Hatters win promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs last season.

After weeks of links, he has now signed a two-year deal at Derby.

The 31-year-old became the Rams' fifth signing of the summer when he was announced by the East Midlands club on Friday evening - with striker Conor Washington swiftly following him through the door at Pride Park to take that tally to six.

In what is Warne's first summer as Derby boss and the first window since the EFL lifted their transfer embargo, the League One side have lived up to the expectation that they would be busy.

Defensive duo Curtis Nelson and Callum Elder, goalkeeper Josh Vickers, and wide man Joe Ward have all arrived on free transfers as the Rams boss looks to rebuild his squad ahead of a promotion push.

It would be a shock if there weren't more new arrivals at Derby this summer, with plenty of time left until the transfer window slams shut at the start of September.

Sonny Bradley's verdict on Paul Warne

Speaking to Rams TV after his move to Pride Park was confirmed, Bradley was pressed for his verdict on Warne and drew comparisons with one of his former managers.

He said: "Quite a character. I feel like I've known him for a long time but it was actually the first time I met him properly. I've played against his teams before and, he's a character, he does remind me a little bit of Nathan Jones.

"I've literally only had a chance to sit down with him like once so far and I'm looking forward to building a relationship with him. I think it's important that we see members of the squad have a good relationship with the manager because ultimately, it's the senior members of the squad that echo his thoughts and ideas to the rest of the squad.

"Interesting character and seems like a lovely man. I'm looking forward to working with him."

That comparison may not be particularly popular among some supporters given Jones' outspoken reputation and his recent failed spell at Southampton but Bradley can vouch for what a transformative coach the Welshman was at Kenilworth Road.

In multiple spells, he was the catalyst for Luton's rise from non-league to the Championship and laid the groundwork for their promotion to the Premier League.

In that sense, the comparisons that Bradley is drawing between the two coaches should be taken as a compliment by Warne.

The pair are both experts at creating a positive culture at a club, which was central to the respective successes on shoestring budgets that they had at Luton and Rotherham United.

Warne should have more money to spend at Pride Park but will still lean on that culture to build success.