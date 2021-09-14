Sone Aluko makes Ipswich Town claim ahead of West Ham meeting

Ipswich Town’s Sone Aluko says the Blues need to beat West Ham United U21s in the Papa John’s Trophy tonight and finally get their campaign underway.

Despite pre-season optimism fuelled by a number of summer signings made by the Portman Road outfit, Ipswich are still searching for their first win of the season and their dreadful start was compounded by Saturday’s 5-2 home thrashing by newly-promoted Bolton Wanderers in League One.

Following the Bolton game Aluko was asked by the club’s website about tonight’s match, where he stated: “I’m a player that wants to play every game. Whatever tournament it is I just want to play football. If I’m selected then I’ll be delighted. It’s another game and it gives us a chance to get that first win as well. Winning breeds confidence no matter what tournament it is.”

Aluko looks likely to get his wish for more game time with Ipswich boss, Paul Cook, stating that he’ll put a strong team out tonight in an effort to turn around the season, which has begun with three draws and three defeats from Town’s opening six games.

Aluko, who was the man of the match in many fans eyes during Saturday’s humbling, said: “Even on Saturday, there were definitely moments of quality. It’s tough to be scoring two goals in games and losing so each match gives us another chance to develop.”

The Verdict

Ipswich will have looked to have started on the front foot after making a number of impressive signing in the summer including Sam Morsy and Connor Chaplin.

They will have been alarmed by their start, especially as they have to compete with sides like Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday in order to be involved with the promotion mix.

That’s why every game is important and a win tonight may inspire confidence, which will help the Blues look upwards.

