Somewhat worrying Huddersfield Town update emerges

Former Huddersfield Town owner Dean Hoyle has demanded that the club repay a loan of £35million before 31st August 2022.

A lifelong Huddersfield fan, Hoyle became a board member at the John Smith’s Stadium back in 2008 before taking a majority shareholder position just a year later.

In that time, he has seen the club establish themselves relatively comfortably in the Championship before miraculously guiding them to the Premier League with head coach David Wagner at the helm.

Two seasons in the top flight saw the Terriers living the dream before their 16-point haul saw them crash back down into the Championship for the 2019/20 season.

A 1-1 draw against Manchester United was his final home game as owner of the club as he sold up to another lifelong Terrier, Phil Hodgkinson, to cap off a brilliant decade at the helm with Huddersfield.

With the Terriers now sitting precariously close to the relegation zone towards the back end of this season, BBC are now reporting that the former owner and chairman is demanding that loans of £35m are to be repaid to him by the club before 31st August 2022.

While a lot of teams that are relegated into the Championship spend big to bounce back, such as Fulham and Aston Villa, Huddersfield transfer activity has been very subdued since their return to the second tier and this would explain why, as they have a huge debt hanging over them for at least two years now.

It doesn’t end there, however, with Hoyle also having another £10m owed to him by the club with no concrete repayment deadline set. The Terriers also used their Premier League parachute payments for 2020/21 to balance the books of a different £31m loan taken out.

The verdict

Signs don’t look great for Huddersfield going forward as they continue to struggle on the breadline in the Championship.

It seems very surprising that they remain in such a hefty debt after remaining in the Premier League for two seasons and spending relatively little amounts.

Their journey to the top flight wasn’t exactly bankrolled either with unknown gems unearthed from the German leagues, so it seems like there’s been some serious mismanagement at play.

With this in mind, it looks like being another tricky summer window for the Terriers as they fiddle with loose change.