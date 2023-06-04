Carlos Carvalhal is on the radar of Leeds United as they step up their search for a new head coach.

Who will be the next Leeds manager?

After their disappointing relegation from the Premier League, Leeds CEO Angus Kinnear is leading the search for Sam Allardyce’s successor after the former England boss left following his short-term deal.

A host of names have been linked with the vacancy in the past week, with the Whites ready to take their time to land the right coach.

And, Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that Carlos Carvalhal is on the radar of the Yorkshire club.

The 57-year-old is currently in charge of Celta Vigo in Spain, and his immediate priority will be keeping the team in La Liga. They go into the final game of the season against Barcelona on Sunday evening sitting one place and one point above the relegation zone.

Carvalhal does have a contract with the club until the summer of 2024, although it’s unclear whether he will stay, even if they do secure their safety.

Of course, the Portuguese coach is a name that is known to fans in English football, as he has had spells in charge of Swansea City and most memorably Sheffield Wednesday, who he took to a play-off final.

Carvalhal would be an interesting choice for Leeds

There’s no doubt that next season is all about winning promotion for Leeds, so you can understand the appeal of Carvalhal in the sense that he knows the Championship, and would back himself to make an immediate impact with the club. Plus, he has done some very good work since leaving England, most notably with Braga, where he impressed tactically and built an attacking team, so he could do well with Leeds.

Having said that, many fans will feel there are better candidates out there, and you can understand that view. Even in the Championship, the Leeds job is one that will attract a lot of big names, so it’s vital that Kinnear takes his time to get the right coach in.

So, it will be interesting to see what road the club decides to go down, and Carvalhal is certainly someone that they should interview given his pedigree and experience. Whoever does come in will need to hit the ground running, as there will be a lot of expectancy at Leeds next season, and there will be a big summer window to navigate first.