Highlights Sheffield Wednesday are searching for a new manager following the departure of their previous coach, Xisco Munoz.

Current Stevenage boss Steve Evans is reportedly a candidate being considered by the club.

The team's poor performance has left them at the bottom of the Championship table with no wins.

Sheffield Wednesday are on the lookout for Xisco Munoz's successor after parting ways with their manager last night.

A report from TEAMtalk this morning has suggested that current Stevenage boss, and former Rotherham United and Leeds United manager, Steve Evans, is on the club's radar at this stage.

Wednesday sit bottom of the Championship table after 10 fixtures and were winless.

Who will be the next Sheffield Wednesday manager?

It was announced on Wednesday night that Wednesday had parted company with Munoz after a poor start to the season.

Already a sea of names have been linked with the vacancy at Hillsborough. Neil Warnock is said to be "very attracted" to the possibility of taking over after leaving Huddersfield Town and Nathan Jones has been classed as an early candidate by the Sheffield Star.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Evans is "in the frame for the vacant manager's job" with Wednesday eyeing the 60-year-old given his "experience of working with teams in a relegation fight" earlier in his career.

Who is Steve Evans?

Evans' managerial career has spanned over almost 30 years now.

It was at Rotherham where Evans' reputation grew seriously, guiding the Millers from League Two to the Championship in two seasons, before keeping the South Yorkshire outfit in the second-tier against the odds.

That led to an opportunity at Leeds under the ownership of Massimo Cellino during the 2015/16 campaign - at this stage, the Leeds job was Evans' last in the Championship, seven years ago. He led Leeds to mid-table in the Championship in underwhelming fashion and it's perhaps a surprise to see him linked with another second-tier job at this stage given his career since then has taken him back to the lower echelons of the EFL.

Spells with Mansfield Town, Peterborough United and Gillingham followed, before Evans ended up with current club, Stevenage

Evans oversaw Stevenage's survival in League Two during the final stages of the 2021/22 season, before launching an assault on automatic promotion the following season as well as a memorable FA Cup run that included beating Aston Villa. Stevenage finished runners-up to Leyton Orient in 2022/23, winning promotion to League One.

After 11 fixtures of 2023/24, Evans has Stevenage fifth in League One with five wins and three draws, seemingly catching the eye of Sheffield Wednesday.

Why was Xisco Munoz sacked?

The appointment of Xisco Munoz at Sheffield Wednesday was a controversial one after Dejphon Chansiri's decision to part with Darren Moore - something of a spat that's spilled into the current season.

Munoz has struggled, though, with Wednesday rooted to the foot of the Championship table with only two points from a possible 30 after 10 games. Wednesday have a point from their clash at Hillsborough with Middlesbrough and also a trip to Elland Road in early September. However, they are now on a three game losing streak that sees them already seven points adrift of safety.

A 1-0 defeat to West Brom on Tuesday night has proved to be the final straw for Chansiri, with Miguel Munoz, Miguel Gomila, Roberto Cuesta Roman and Antonello Brambilla laso heading for the exit.

The close of Wednesday's statement read: "The Owls would like to thank Xisco and his staff for their services and wish them well for the future.

"The process to appoint a new manager is now underway and we will make no further comment at this time."