‘Somewhat risky’ – Nottingham Forest make transfer decisions regarding two players: The verdict

Nottingham Forest are reportedly looking to loan out both Carl Jenkinson and Tendayi Darikwa according to The Sun on Sunday (27th September, page 61).

Both players are likely to struggle for consistent game time for the Reds in this year’s league campaign, with the club making a number of additions to their squad in the summer transfer window.

But those signings are yet to make a positive impact, with Sabri Lamouchi’s side currently sat 21st in the Championship table after three defeats in their opening three matches.

With a number of options available to him, it seems as though the Forest boss is keen to trim his squad before the summer transfer window closes in October.

But are Nottingham Forest making the right decision in looking to loan out both Darikwa and Jenkinson?

We discuss…..

George Harbey:

This is quite strange, I feel.

Forest obviously don’t need to bring in another right-back and they should definitely think about trimming their squad, but cutting down from four to two right-backs would be quite bizarre.

Darikwa and Jenkinson are two experienced, established players who aren’t likely to get an awful amount of game time this season, due to the emergence of Jordan Gabriel and the recent arrival of Cyrus Christie from Fulham, and they will have to work hard to get into the team for sure.

But if Darikwa and Jenkinson both left the club on loan and one of Gabriel or Christie picked up an injury, then that would leave them lacking depth in that area of the pitch.

It would be somewhat risky, and they should probably focus on offloading one rather than both.

Ned Holmes:

They certainly need to thin out their squad.

It’s been another very very busy summer window for Forest, who must be nearing 15 signings at this point.

The squad needs to be trimmed down and both these players look like they’re excess to requirements.

Matty Cash has already departed this summer but Cyrus Christie has arrived and Jordan Gabriel has started the first two games of the season.

I’d like to see the 22-year-old get plenty more opportunities this season and with Christie clearly part of Lamouchi’s plans, that leaves Jenkinson and Darikwa as the odd men out.

Loan deals make a lot of sense.

George Dagless:

Could be.

I’d be a tad surprised if both left but Cyrus Christie appears to be at the top of the pecking order so it would make sense if one at least went.

They are good players with something to offer the right club and Forest obviously have a lot of faces at the City Ground so keeping them all happy will be difficult.

Personally, I think one should go but perhaps not both – it’s up to Lamouchi who he lets go though.