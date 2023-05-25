This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are one of the clubs who are showing an interest in Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor, as detailed in a Football League World exclusive.

As well as the Owls, who are preparing for their League One play-off final against Barnsley on Sunday, Millwall and Rotherham United are also considering a move for the experienced forward.

Taylor is set to see his contract at The City Ground expire in the summer and at this stage, it does not seem likely that the 33-year-old will be offered fresh terms, with the former Charlton and AFC Wimbledon striker completely out of the picture at the Premier League club as things stand.

The report has also revealed that there is MLS interest in Taylor, however, it is expected that he will remain in England as the battle for his signature heats up.

Should Sheffield Wednesday make a move for Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor?

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on the experienced frontman and whether or not Sheffield Wednesday would be wise to strenghten their interest...

Billy Mulley

I am caught in two minds with this one, as Taylor is someone who offers the physicality and intelligence to cause problems in the Championship, however, his lack of senior football over the course of this season has to be somewhat of a worry.

You would think that with there already being initial Championship interest, the Owls will have to win promotion to be in with a chance to sign the 33-year-old when the summer transfer window opens its doors.

I also look at the current options that Sheffield Wednesday have up top, assuming that all remain at the club, and I don't see a real need for another experienced head to be added.

Taylor has no shortage of potential suitors already and whilst he may be able to have an impact at Hillsborough, there are better-suited destinations for him.

Declan Harte

Taylor has spent the season out of action which does raise questions over his potential fitness and ability to get back up to speed.

But if he can compete at the level that he has done in the past, then he could prove a solid pick-up for Wednesday.

Taylor’s stint at Birmingham City last year showed he can still compete at a Championship level and contribute goals, which the Owls will need if they gain promotion.

Depending on the cost of wages, this could be a smart short-term signing to beef up the squad’s attacking options for next season.

Alfie Burns

It's interesting to weigh up Sheffield Wednesday's attacking unit and whether there's enough firepower there if they win promotion to the Championship this coming weekend.

Having collected 96 points over the season, it's hard to sit here and say that their squad isn't at a level above League One. Indeed, they've also scored 80+ goals, which tells you they have enough in the final third to make the step-up again.

It comes down to the potential to perform at that elevated level. There are no issues with Josh Windass stepping up, whilst Michael Smith will also be a handful. Mallik Wilks is another player that, if utilised in the right system, could be a hit in the Championship.

Whilst Wednesday have good options, evolving Moore's arsenal might not be a bad thing, which brings us to Taylor.

He's been there and done it before in the Championship, boasting plenty of good attributes. However, if Wednesday have ambitions of making a splash in the division, they have to aim higher than the 33-year-old, in my opinion.

Taylor can be a steady squad option in the Championship, yet you'd argue Wednesday have that type of personnel already - potentially - stepping up with them. If they can be more ambitious in getting that 15-20 goal striker, go get him.