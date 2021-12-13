‘Somewhat of a shock’ – Will any club match Blackburn Rovers’ £25 million valuation of star player? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers have placed a £25 million price tag on Brereton Diaz, it would appear, as per a report from The Sun.

The 22-year-old has made an excellent start to the new Championship campaign, netting 17 goals and adding a further assist to his contributing tally.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Spanish club Sevilla have both been credited with an interest in the young forward, whilst Leeds United, Southampton and Newcastle United are also in the running.

Brereton Diaz has also shone on the international stage in 2021, representing Chile in Copa America and Chipping in with goals and excellent performances.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on this latest development…

George Dagless

I don’t think I can.

He’s having a really brilliant season and looks to have been given a new lease of life by his call-up to the Chile national team but you have to say that there is still more for him to give and achieve before he becomes worth £25m.

I know fees are inflated these days but you look at someone like Adam Armstrong who left Blackburn and has found it tough, at least for now, in the Premier League – the step up is just so big from the second tier to the first tier.

I think Brereton-Diaz is a good striker with room to get even better but I just think he’s better off staying at Rovers for now and I think potential suitors are better off just seeing what the next 6-12 months bring in terms of his form and development.

Josh Cole

When you consider just how impressive Brereton Diaz has been for Blackburn this season, it is hardly a surprise that he is attracting a great deal of interest ahead of the January window.

However, despite the fact that the Chile international has managed to score 17 goals in the second-tier during the current campaign, it would be somewhat of a shock if a club decides to meet Rovers’ £25m valuation next month.

The forward has yet to play at the highest level in his career and thus may need some time to adapt to life in a new division.

With teams looking for players to make an instant impact, a move for Brereton Diaz represents a risk as there is no guarantee that he will be able to step up to the mark for another club in the second-half of the season.

Charlie Gregory

If there is any side – either in the Premier League, abroad or even in the Championship – with the funds to launch a move, then I can’t see any reason why they wouldn’t.

The striker has been on fire this season and has almost guaranteed Blackburn goals on a regular basis so far.

If there is a side, like Norwich, who are struggling in the Premier League and could do with some extra firepower, I couldn’t see why they would turn up the opportunity to sign Brereton-Diaz if they had the opportunity.

Whether anyone will though is another question. It’s a lot of money to splash in the middle of a campaign and clubs might prefer to wait until the end of the campaign. So too might Rovers and the striker himself, with a potential promotion on the cards.