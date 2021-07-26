‘Somewhat of a risky move’ – Swansea open talks with 42-year-old over head coach vacancy: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Jody Morris is in talks with Swansea City over their vacant head coach job, according to The Athletic.

Morris, who coached Chelsea’s successful youth team between 2014 and 2018 which included the likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Reece James and others, is thought to be a leading candidate along with MK Dons boss Russell Martin.

Contact has been made with the 42-year-old in regards to replacing Steve Cooper in the dugout at the Liberty Stadium – his last job being the assistant to Frank Lampard at Chelsea before he was sacked in late 2020.

Would Morris be the right fit for the Swans? The FLW team have had their say on the matter.

Chris Gallagher

Yes, this would be a smart appointment.

The reality of Swansea’s situation is that the new boss won’t have much funds to spend. Instead, it will be about developing players, working with youth – all whilst playing an attractive brand of football.

So, Morris would fit the bill in that sense. He has a great reputation for improving youngsters following the fine work he did at Chelsea and he would give players a chance to impress.

Of course, it would come with risks. The fact he hasn’t managed yet at a senior club is a major concern but, as mentioned, Swansea aren’t going to be able to attract a proven manager given the financial position.

Overall, Swansea have taken managerial risks in the past and it’s worked and they’re going to need to do the same again. Morris would be a bold move but it’s one that could pay off.

Jacob Potter

It’s somewhat of a risky move by the Swans, but it could be worth a punt for the Championship side.

Morris doesn’t have any managerial experience at a senior level, although he and Frank Lampard worked well together whilst at Derby County not so long ago.

He’ll have some good contacts at Chelsea which could come in handy with the Swans in the future, and the club’s supporters will be hoping that he can make a positive start to life at the Liberty Stadium if he was to take charge.

Swansea have been somewhat of a sleeping giant for far too long now, and they need a manager that can guide them back into the Premier League this term.

There might be ‘safer’ options out there with more experience than Morris, but they could do far worse than appointing him as Steve Cooper’s successor.

Sam Rourke

It’s an interesting one this.

Morris is clearly very highly rated and has done some stellar work during his time at Chelsea, managing the club’s academy and growing and developing talent.

However, he’s got no experience of being a number one so far and has only operated as an assistant so in that sense it may be a a slight gamble for Swansea City.

Though, Steve Cooper came into the job at the Liberty Stadium with no experience of managing in the EFL and went on to deliver two play-off finishes whilst deploying an attractive brand of attacking football with a team full of youngsters.

You get the vibe that funds are tight at the Liberty Stadium so whoever comes in will have to utilise the resources that are available whilst nurturing the youth talent that is there.