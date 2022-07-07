“Somewhat of a coup” – Middlesbrough close in on latest summer signing: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are set to sign Ryan Nyambe following the expiration of his Blackburn Rovers contract, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

Nyambe is set to follow in Darragh Lenihan’s footsteps by moving to Rovers’ Championship rivals to bolster Chris Wilder’s options at right wing-back.

But will he be a good signing for Boro? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers issue their thoughts…

Quiz: 20 statements about former Middlesbrough players – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Juninho signed for Boro for the first time in 1996 True False

Josh Cole

This would be somewhat of a coup by Middlesbrough if they are able to convince Nyambe to make the switch to the Riverside Stadium this summer.

With Djed Spence seemingly edging closer to a move to Spurs, Boro will need to draft in a new right-back who is capable of providing competition for Isaiah Jones.

Nyambe certainly fits the bill as he knows exactly what it takes to compete in the Championship due to the fact that he has played 152 games at this level during his career.

By learning from Chris Wilder’s guidance, the 24-year-old could improve significantly as a player at Boro who will be aiming to reach new heights in the second tier later this year.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This would be a decent pick-up for Boro.

He would be coming in as a clear backup, though, with Isaiah Jackson having thrived at wing-back under Wilder last season.

With Anfernee Dijksteel having made the right side of central defence a place of his own, the club are lacking a little bit in terms of depth at right-wing-back, though.

Djed Spence is expected to leave soon, and although they have Darnell Fisher on the books, Nyambe is clearly a better option.

As such, if he is happy with having a deputy role, this could be a good move for Boro to make.

Toby Wilding

This does look as though it could be a very good signing for Middlesbrough.

With Djed Spence seeming destined to move on, some extra cover and competition for Isaiah Jones on the right of ‘Boro’s defence does feel like an important piece of business.

In Nyambe, they would be getting one of the more defensively reliable players in the Championship in that position, although the fact his attacking output has been found wanting at times, is interesting when you consider the job Jones does going forward.

Even so, getting a player of his proven quality and experience at this level on a free transfer feels like an absolute bargain for Middlesbrough, so it is hard not to feel like this could prove to be an excellent piece of business for the club.