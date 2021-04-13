‘Somewhat inevitable’ – Sheffield Wednesday duo set to make decision on future with the Owls: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly resigned to losing both Adam Reach and Jordan Rhodes at the end of the season, as exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Reach has been with the club since 2016, whilst Rhodes signed for the Owls from Middlesbrough in 2017, after previously impressing in a loan spell with the club.

Both players have featured regularly for Sheffield Wednesday in recent years as well, but have struggled for a consistent run of impressive performances in this year’s campaign.

Darren Moore’s side are currently sat 23rd in the Championship table, and find themselves seven points adrift of safety heading into their final six matches of the 2020/21 season.

Reach and Rhodes are both out-of-contract at the end of this year’s campaign, and it seems as though the club are fighting a losing battle to keep them at Hillsborough.

But how big of a blow is this update for Sheffield Wednesday, with the Owls potentially preparing for life back in the second-tier?

We discuss….

Phil Spencer:

Of course it’s a blow to lose Adam Reach and Jordan Rhodes.

The two players have been massive for the club and the Championship as a whole in recent years and any club who lost two stars such as these would feel the adverse effects. That said, I’m sure that the Owls are prepared for it.

Sheffield Wednesday are putting a real focus on cutting costs this summer and given that Reach and Rhodes are two of the higher-earners at the club, their exit seems somewhat inevitable.

It’s certainly a big blow but I’d be surprised if the club are too upset given that they’ve had plenty of time to get their heads around their likely departures.

Ned Holmes:

It’s looking a much bigger blow now than it would’ve a month or so ago.

Reach and Rhodes have emerged as two of Wednesday’s most impressive attacking players in recent weeks, so their impending exit now looks a blow.

That said, a squad overhaul does look needed at Hillsborough and getting two of their biggest earners off the books is good news.

It may just be that a fresh start is the best thing for the pair and the club, so this could turn out to be a positive for all involved.

They’re clearly talented players but it might just be the right time to say goodbye.

George Dagless:

Both aren’t ideal but particularly the Reach one has the potential to cause problems.

It’s weird with Sheffield Wednesday – they have a group of players that will surely leave in the summer as they’re too good for League One yet as a collective right now they are looking destined for the drop.

Reach is a good player and one I would expect to get straight back into the Championship even if form hasn’t been great this year.

Rhodes has been inconsistent but has shown signs of improvement of late and if he keeps that up he’ll naturally be a miss too.