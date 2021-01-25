Somewhat controversial Duane Holmes comments emerge after Derby County exit

Derby County’s former midfielder Duane Holmes has revealed how he plotted his move out of the club and to Huddersfield Town a number of months ago.

Holmes’ two-and-a-half year stint with Derby has ended, with the midfielder on his way out of Pride Park just six months shy of his deal there expiring.

It has emerged from an interview with Holmes that he played in a behind-closed-doors game against Huddersfield not that long ago, where he held his first discussions with Leigh Bromby about returning to the John Smith’s Stadium.

As per Huddersfield’s media, Holmes said: “A couple of months ago Derby played Huddersfield Town in a behind-closed-doors game and I didn’t have to play, but I wanted to play because I wanted to come here and kind of drop it into Brombs (Leigh Bromby) that I wanted to come back!

“So, I played in that game and I spoke to Leigh and since then we’ve been working to try and get it done.”

Holmes isn’t available to feature for Huddersfield tomorrow in the Championship and will miss out on a second debut for the club when they travel to Ashton Gate to take on Bristol City.

The midfielder arrives with only 601 minutes of Championship football under his belt in 2020/21, after falling out of favour with the Rams.

The Verdict

This is quite the statement from Holmes.

He’s had his eyes on a Derby exit for a while and, given that the Rams are struggling, it’s not going to sit particularly well with the club’s supporters.

It’s going to upset a few on the way out, but it is good to see all parties getting a fresh start here.

