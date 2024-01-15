Highlights Pundit Carlton Palmer believes signing Cole Stockton would be a gamble worth taking for Charlton Athletic despite his struggles at Burton this season.

Stockton has had an underwhelming season at Burton, scoring just one goal in 16 appearances, but he has a proven goalscoring record at League One level.

While there are safer options available, such as Jonson Clarke-Harris and Will Goodwin, Stockton could thrive alongside Charlton's current top scorer Alfie May and provide a game-changing addition to the team.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes that the signing of Burton Albion striker Cole Stockton could be a gamble worth taking for Charlton Athletic.

Stockton joined the Brewers from Morecambe this summer after a prolific four-year spell at the Mazuma Stadium.

The 29-year-old scored 15 goals for the Shrimps as they won promotion from League Two in the 2020-21 campaign, and his fine form continued in League One, netting 21 and 12 goals respectively during the club's two seasons in the third tier.

However, it has been tough for Stockton since his arrival at the Pirelli Stadium, and he has scored just one goal in 16 appearances during an injury-disrupted season.

Journalist Alan Nixon claims that Burton will allow Stockton to depart this month, with Charlton, Stevenage and National League side Oldham Athletic said to be keen.

However, League Two promotion hopefuls Barrow could be set to win the race for Stockton after agreeing a deal for the striker, and he is due to meet the Bluebirds this week.

Charlton are on the search for a striker after Miles Leaburn was ruled out until the latter part of the season with a hamstring injury, and they have had a bid accepted for Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris and submitted an offer for Cheltenham Town's Will Goodwin.

After the 2-1 defeat to Peterborough at The Valley on Saturday, Charlton are without a win in their last eight games, and they currently sit 13th in the League One table, 16 points from the play-off places and just seven points above the relegation zone.

Palmer: Stockton could be a good signing for Charlton

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that while Stockton's time at Burton has been underwhelming, he could prove to be a shrewd addition for Charlton.

"It's believed that Charlton are eyeing a move for Cole Stockton from Burton," Palmer said.

"He's struggled since leaving Morecambe, and it does happen to players that they go to a club and it doesn't work out.

"The 29-year-old was immense, scoring 47 goals in three league seasons as the Shrimps were promoted from League Two and then survived relegation.

"However, he hasn't continued that way since his move to Burton, and the striker has played 16 times for the League One club this season, during which time he has scored just one goal.

"It's disappointing that he's yet to score in the league, and it's one of those, sometimes you have to take a gamble on a player that you know has the pedigree to score at that level, sometimes it's just not working out at a particular club.

"Change of environment, change of manager, all of a sudden things can click into form for him again, so we'll have to see.

"Charlton are not the only club who are interested in taking Cole in this January transfer window, so we'll have to wait and see.

"Obviously he's got to fall into what you can afford, and sometimes you go to a football club and it doesn't work out, sometimes it does."

Related Charlton Athletic submit offer for Cheltenham Town player as Oxford United also interested The Addicks are said to hold an interest in Will Goodwin, who has scored six League One goals this season for the Robins

Cole Stockton would be a risk for Charlton

Stockton would be an intriguing signing for Charlton.

There is no doubt that Stockton is a more than capable performer at League One level, but it would be a big gamble for the Addicks after his struggles at Burton this season.

Stockton could thrive alongside Alfie May, who has scored 20 goals in all competitions this campaign, but the likes of Clarke-Harris and Goodwin would be safer options for Charlton this month.

It has been a strong start to the transfer window for the Addicks, with Tyreeq Bakinson, Lewis Fiorini, Conor Coventry and Macaulay Gillesphey all arriving at The Valley, and the addition of a striker to partner May could be a game changer for Michael Appleton's side.