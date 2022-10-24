“Sometimes these things happen” – Carlton Palmer reacts to Sheffield Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Lincoln City

Sheffield Wednesday were held to a 1-1 draw at Lincoln City on Saturday, losing some ground on the top two with Ipswich Town beating Derby County on Friday evening.

The Imps did the Owls a favour by beating Ipswich Town 1-0 the match prior but proved a tough nut to crack at Sincil Bank, with Danny Mandroiu cancelling out Lee Gregory’s early opener.

The pressure is on Wednesday to deliver promotion this season considering the size of their supporter base and the money that was invested in the summer window, Plymouth Argyle dropping points against Bristol Rovers would have been a relief for the Owls but they need to start being more ruthless if they are to make a top two spot comfortable.

Darren Moore will be desperate to avoid playing catch-up like they had to last season.

When asked for his reaction on the draw at Lincoln, Carlton Palmer said: “It was a frustrating afternoon for Sheffield Wednesday, they deserved to win, 67% possession of the ball, 17 shots, they deserved to win the game.

“They scored early on, and you think ‘right, keep another clean sheet’.

“But there are going to be games like that this season, you see that Plymouth were 2-0 up and end up drawing, which was a massive boost for Sheffield Wednesday, because they don’t want to end up going seven points adrift of Plymouth.

“They’re aim is to go up in the top two, they sit three points behind Ipswich.

“It was a disappointing result, but the performance was good, sometimes these things happen, it’s a long season and it’s about consistency.”