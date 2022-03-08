“Sometimes, it’s not a happy ending” – Chris Wilder looks back on his time at Sheffield United ahead of Middlesbrough’s trip to Bramall Lane

Chris Wilder’s return to Bramall Lane adds some spice to the occasion as Sheffield United prepare to host Middlesbrough this evening.

It is a huge encounter, Wilder aside, in terms of the race for the play-offs, and potentially even more, with the Blades enjoying a fantastic renaissance since Paul Heckingbottom replaced Slavisa Jokanovic in the dugout.

There was certainly some friction between Wilder and the club hierarchy at the back end of his tenure with the Blades, but the supporters will definitely show their appreciation for the job he did in the build-up to kick-off.

Wilder reflected on an abrupt end to his time with the Blades when he spoke to The Northern Echo.

He said: “These things happen in life, don’t they? Sometimes, it’s not a happy ending.

“But the end of one journey is the start of another.

“That’s how it is.

“The majority of managers go through that.

“I understand the game and how it rolls.

“I think the club put two lines out about me afterwards – I made a lengthy statement, and I think everything was in there that needed to be said about the journey we went on.

“Then, after that, it was a case of no looking back.

“That chapter of my life and career was closed.

“I hope the players had some fabulous experiences – the likes of Sharp, Basham, Egan, Fleck – but they’ve moved on too.

“And then you’ve got the supporters.

“They had a fabulous journey, but it ends.”

Even after the sensational job Wilder carried out, taking the Blades from League One mediocrity to a ninth placed finish in the Premier League over the course of just four seasons, it is clear that there is still some bad blood about the way the Blades unceremoniously dismissed such a legendary figure last season.

The Verdict

This encounter is brewing incredibly nicely, both sides are bang in-form, there is some off-field context and the result will have hugely significant implications on the league table.

With their scintillating cup run, Wilder probably edges it in terms of the impact he has made at Boro compared to Heckingbottom at Sheffield United as both are mid-season appointments.

However, Heckingbottom will be content flying under the radar while Steve Cooper and Wilder burn themselves and their players out in their FA Cup exploits.

This is set up to be a fascinating encounter in front of a partisan crowd at Bramall Lane, with Wilder in search of sweet revenge for perceived injustices imposed on him by the Blades’ club hierarchy.