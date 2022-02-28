“Sometimes change is good” – Sunderland weigh up three player exits: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Aiden McGeady, Lynden Gooch, and Lee Burge could all depart Sunderland this summer as the club look to trim their wage budget, according to The Sun.

The trio have all featured fairly regularly over the past few seasons but it seems this could be their last season at the North East club.

But is that the right decision?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Josh Cole

If Sunderland secure promotion to the Championship later this year, they ought to consider cutting ties with Gooch, McGeady, and Burge.

Whereas McGeady has featured at this level before during his career, he has struggled considerably with his fitness during the current campaign as he has only managed to make 16 appearances in all competitions.

Having entered the twilight of his career, McGeady may now struggle to cope with the competitiveness of the Championship.

As for Gooch and Burge, they have both failed to make a positive impression at the Stadium of Light this season and thus could benefit from moving on to pastures new regardless of what division Sunderland find themselves in.

Declan Harte

Letting McGeady and Burge go makes a lot of sense for Sunderland.

Neither have been too important to the side this campaign, with both now used to occupying their time on the bench.

Both are also at the wrong end of their careers, McGeady in particular at 35-years old. The pair are also taking up a lot in wages, especially given how little playing time they receive.

But letting Gooch leave would be a more difficult decision. The forward has been a consistent presence in the side this campaign.

While he is yet to get off the mark with a league goal, he has also contributed five assists.

If any of the trio were worth holding onto, it is likely Gooch. But, having said that, it could be time for Sunderland to move on from all three.

Chris Thorpe

It will of course be a gamble as all three of the players mentioned are amongst the most experienced in the group.

Gooch would be the most alarming for me as I feel he still has a lot to offer to the Black Cats.

Burge hasn’t exactly been first choice between the sticks anyway so I think there won’t be much concern if he leaves.

McGeady is a magician at his best but he is getting older now and will probably be looking for one last hurrah at another club.

Sometimes change is good but this would be a risk in some ways.