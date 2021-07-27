‘Something will happen’ – Kevin Phillips addresses Sunderland transfer situation after Wyke exit

Former Sunderland player Kevin Phillips has urged the Black Cats to prioritise recruiting a striker this summer to replace Charlie Wyke, in an interview with Football Insider.

The 28-year-old scored 26 times for Lee Johnson’s side last season, benefitting from winger Aiden McGeady’s service and proving to be an unstoppable force in the third tier, arguably carrying his side to fourth place.

But after missing out on promotion to Lincoln City in the play-off semi-finals in May, despite scoring in the second leg to provide Sunderland with a bit of hope in the tie, he refused to sign a new contract at the Stadium of Light and was tipped for a move to Celtic last month.

22 things all Sunderland fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 In what year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1889 1899 1909

However, talks didn’t advance to a conclusion with his contract demands and League One side Wigan Athletic swooped in and made him a better offer, a deal Wyke couldn’t refuse.

The Latics finished just a single point above the relegation following their administration last year, but are now set for a resurgence under manager Leam Richardson who has already managed to recruit nine fresh faces already this summer.

Meanwhile, Sunderland have struggled in a ‘stagnant’ market and are still yet to bring in a replacement for Wyke – but manager Johnson is now more optimistic about signings coming in over the next couple of weeks.

With this, Kevin Phillips has told the Black Cats’ boss to focus on signing a high-quality striker in an interview with Football Insider and said: “You don’t get out of the league unless you have a top striker who can score goals.

“We saw Charlie Wyke last year take them to the play-offs. Without his goals, they’d have been nowhere near it.

“That just highlights the importance of a striker scoring goals. I’ve said all along, if you lose your top goalscorer then you have to replace him.

“It’s not easy. If he needs to bring six players in, I’d rather see four quality players. But that’s Lee Johnson’s decision.

“For me, it’s imperative you get a striker in who has the quality to hit the ground running and get those early goals to set you on your way.

“Something will happen. They’ll have options there that they are following up, I’m sure.”

The Verdict:

It’s quite remarkable to think Sunderland haven’t got a striker in yet.

Although their central midfielder area was also a high priority after several departures in that area this summer, something that they are continuing to address after bringing in Corry Evans, surely they also needed to see a forward arrive and spend a full pre-season with them?

Ross Stewart and Will Grigg could probably do a job for the Black Cats, but that’s about it. Both of them are unlikely to be able to be an adequate replacement for the 26-goal striker considering his form last season.

But they will need to be smart in the transfer market with finances continuing to remain tight during the Covid-19 pandemic and the third-tier outfit losing Wyke for free.

Because of this, most people are probably in full agreement with Phillips here.