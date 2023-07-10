Sunderland have recruited fantastically well over the past few transfer windows and they will be striving to ensure that this latest opportunity to recruit follows suit.

The Black Cats have made a fast start to the summer window as they prepare for a Championship campaign where expectation levels will naturally rise, with the likes of Jenson Seelt, Nectarios Traintis, Luis Semedo and Jobe Bellingham, all touching down at The Stadium of Light.

The Wearside club's transfer strategy is centered around bringing in fantastic talents in the very early stages of their development in the first-team game, and when looking at the recent additions, it is an approach that has continued into the latest window.

Playing a very exciting brand of attacking football and growing at a fast rate, it will be interesting to see how the rest of the summer window plays out for Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray and Co.

What will Sunderland's transfer strategy look like for the rest of the summer transfer window?

Black Cats boss Mowbray will appreciate the work that the recruitment team have done thus far and he has certainly been provided with even more talent for another crack at the Championship, but all at the club will know that there is still work to do.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo about the strategy in place and providing somewhat of an update on how the window is playing out at The Stadium of Light, Mowbray said: "Our preference would be to sign our own players but once you get that business done, if there's still budget left it's always a market you look at.

"As a club we work to the budget, so while you never know how much a signing is going to cost exactly until it's signed and done, I think it's always a potential and as of last year with Amad, they can be a real benefit to the football team so if the budget allows it's something we should and will be looking at."

Manchester United talent Amad Diallo enjoyed a productive loan stint at Sunderland last season and whilst a large effort will be on securing permanent signings, the Black Cats will not turn a blind eye to what the loan market will be offering.

How busy will the rest of the summer transfer window be for Sunderland?

The aforementioned report suggests that a striker remains high on the priority list at The Stadium of Light, whilst there will also be an open stance that if there is potential to strengthen the squad, then they will at least explore that opportunity.

They will also be aware that they have a number of individuals within the squad who could depart, with the likes of Daniel Ballard and Jack Clarke attracting interest from the Premier League, whilst Ross Stewart has also appeared on radars across the past 12 months.

Keeping the squad together will be a big priority for Mowbray this summer, however, they will have likely replacements lined up if any of the aforementioned trio heads for pastures new.