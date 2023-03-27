Following a midweek 4-2 defeat at the hands of automatic promotion-chasing rivals at Barnsley which ended a 23-game unbeaten run in the league, Sheffield Wednesday followed it up with a 1-0 loss at League One's bottom club Forest Green Rovers.

Jordon Garrick's 35th-minute striker proved to be the difference in Gloucestershire on a day where the Owls struggled to create the chances to get themselves back in the contest.

It has been a week which has opened up the automatic race even more, with Barnsley and Ipswich Town continuing to apply pressure to both the automatic promotion spots at this stage.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star about the performance at the New Lawn yesterday afternoon, defender Reece James said: “We’ve got to be better, we know that as a team.

“I think the way we started was slow, and sloppy, and they took advantage of that with the goal - we had to make sure that we were better, and apply ourselves better to get back into it, but that’s something we didn’t do. We didn’t create enough chances, and we as players need to take ownership of that.

“Like I say, we as players know that it wasn’t good enough, and we made sure that we were all told that at the end. Now we have to make sure that there’s a reaction on Wednesday.

“The manager isn’t happy with the performance, isn’t happy with the result. We know that, and we have to react to it - unfortunately we didn’t get a goal to at least come away from here with a point.”

The verdict

Yesterday was extremely disappointing for Sheffield Wednesday fans because it was a perfect opportunity to bounce back after the defeat at Barnsley.

Unlike at Oakwell, the Owls struggled to create openings against the division's bottom club, and whilst it was a professional Forest Green display, it was a poor showing from a club who have been simply unplayable at times this season.

As James alludes to, they will be presented with another opportunity to take top spot when they travel to Cheltenham Town on Tuesday, with Plymouth not in action until the weekend.

Of course, every team goes through somewhat of a rough path during the course of a 46-game season and Owls fans will be hoping that they can swiftly return to form when they head back to Gloucestershire on Wednesday evening.