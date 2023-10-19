Highlights Lincoln City's slow start to the season has led to the departure of head coach Mark Kennedy and his assistant, Danny Butterfield. The club currently sit 16th in League One with only one win in their last five matches.

With the club having had a slow start to the season in League One, Lincoln City last night announced the departure of head coach Mark Kennedy and his assistant, Danny Butterfield.

The club currently sit 16th in the third tier, and have just one win in their last five league matches.

Speaking as part of the announcement, Lincoln City's chief executive Liam Scully said: "Everyone at the club thanks Mark and Danny for their contribution to the Imps over their time with us, and we wish them well in their future coaching careers. They leave with our thanks and best wishes."

Tom Shaw will now take charge of the side on an interim basis whilst the club undertakes what they call a thorough process to identify their next head coach.

Who will be the next Lincoln City head coach?

At this stage, it is unclear who the next Lincoln City head coach will be. However, one name that has been mentioned among supporters is Danny Cowley, alongside his brother, Nicky.

Of course, the Cowley brothers were in charge at Lincoln City previously, between 2016 and 2019.

During that time, Cowley took the club from non-league up to League One, as well as guiding the Imps to an FA Cup quarter-final.

Should Lincoln City consider Danny Cowley to be their next head coach?

Given that Cowley is also available and currently a free agent following his departure from Portsmouth last season, it does mean it could be a realistic appointment for the club, too.

But, should it be an appointment they are considering? Or, should they look elsewhere?

Below, some of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Hiring a new manager when the season is already well underway is not easy as your candidates for the position are limited.

However, in this case, with Cowley currently being a free agent, you'd have to say the club have a fantastic option and this is certainly something they should explore.

Whether or not all parties would be on board remains to be seen, but given how successful he was at the club previously, you would think that Lincoln City would at least like to hold a discussion with Cowley over potentially taking over.

I don't think leaving for Huddersfield back in 2019 soured Cowley's relationship with the club's supporters too much and certainly not to the point where his re-appointment would be met with rolled eyes.

As such, Lincoln should certainly explore this option, if indeed they are to undergo a 'thorough process' when looking for their next head coach.

Alfie Burns

You've got to think that it's something both parties will be giving some consideration to over the next week or so.

Cowley had incredible success with Lincoln City earlier in his managerial career, with his job at Sincil Bank really what put him on the map in terms of coaching in the EFL. The Imps punched above their weight and maintained an upward trajectory during Danny and Nicky's tenure at the club.

It was only the lure of going to manage in the Championship that got Cowley out of Lincoln in the first place. Since then, it hasn't really worked out for him like it threatened to at Lincoln, yet his reputation is still intact after his Portsmouth departure some 10 months ago.

That break from football will have served him well and probably increased the appetite to get back in the dugout somewhere - and, let's be fair, where better than the place that put him on the map originally?

The Lincoln fans would revel in Cowley returning, and he's already proved himself as the man that can get the club moving in the right direction. All those cogs in motion and it could be a bright future for the Imps.