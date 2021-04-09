‘Something they may well be looking at’ – Middlesbrough and a summer move for Bristol City man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough face a striker dilemma as they consider a move for Famara Diedhiou.

The frontman faces an uncertain future with Bristol City with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

Reports from the Northern Echo in January claimed that the Teessiders were plotting a deadline day move for the Robins’ striker, however talks fell through.

However last month Teamtalk claimed that Neil Warnock’s side were considering making another move to sign Diedhiou who would be available on a free transfer this summer.

But would a move for the 28-year-old be a good idea for Middlesbrough?

The team at FLW have their say…

George Dagless

I think that’s something they may well be looking at.

Neil Warnock has been vocal in saying he wants to add more attacking faces this summer transfer window and, of course, there also seems the chance that some attackers currently at the club are going to be leaving this summer.

That in mind, then, a number of attackers are going to be linked with moves to Teesside and I would expect Diedhou to be among them.

He’s a physical presence up front with good Championship experience and ticks a lot of Warnock’s boxes for a centre-forward so it’s one I can see happening for sure.

Jordan Rushworth Middlesbrough need to invest in their forward options in the summer with Boro set to lose Britt Assombalonga and also seeing some sides hold an interest in Ashley Fletcher. Neil Warnock will know that his side need to find more goals in the final third next term if they are going to be able to challenge for promotion to the Premier League. Diedhiou would be a good option for them to go for considering that he could be available for a free transfer. The forward has the ability to hold the ball up and also stretch opposition defences with runs in behind them. Those are qualities which would mean he is well suited to the style of play that Warnock wants from his side, so it would make sense for that reason. The forward is not a prolific scorer in terms of getting 20 goals a season, but he has been a reliable performer in front of goal for Bristol City in terms of getting into double figures over the last few seasons. He would therefore be able to chip in with some vital extra goals that could make a difference for Middlesbrough next term. The 28-year-old is also coming into his prime now and knows the Championship, so it is a signing that would be made for the here and now. That is where Middlesbrough are as a club under Warnock with their focus very much on trying to get back to the Premier League next season. Ned Holmes Yes, definitely. The striker has shown his quality in the Championship and while he’s not a prolific goalscorer, he is a very useful option. His physicality could suit Neil Warnock’s system perfectly and the experienced boss may just be able to transform him from a 14-goal per season striker to a 20-goal one. Diedhiou is set to be a free agent as well, which means it shouldn’t be too expensive to bring him to the Riverside. Warnock needs to add more quality to his forward line and the Senegal international represents exactly that.